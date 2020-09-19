Tour de France LIVE: Follow all the action from the decisive mountain time trial on stage 20

This is it, after 19 stages the general classification of the 2020 Tour de France comes down to a final time trial. It’s not just any old time trial though, it’s a 36.2km course that ends with a steep 5.9km climb to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

The race leader Primož Roglič won’t have his imperiously strong Jumbo-Visma team-mates with him here; the Slovenian will be all alone as he looks to defend his 57-second advantage over his compatriot Tadej Pogačar who sits in second place overall.

Elsewhere, Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) will be hoping to make up the 1-39 he trails behind Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and put himself on the podium, in what could be his last leadership ride at the Tour.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be aiming to hold on to the polka-dot jersey after the stage, with Pogačar just two points behind him in that classification. There are 10 points on offer for the fastest rider up the final climb, so expect to see Carapaz taking it a bit easier to the foot of the climb before a full gas effort to the top.

For many of the other riders, the time trial will just be a case of getting through with as little effort as possible to make the time limit, with the celebrations in Paris just around the corner on Sunday’s stage 21.

Follow along here for all the latest updates from the Tour de France 2020 stage 20 time trial, and of course check back after the stage for all the latest analysis and reaction from the Tour.