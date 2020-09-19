Truck on course causes crash at Tour of Luxembourg

A crash at the Tour de Luxembourg has been caused by a truck travelling up the road towards the peloton.

Television footage shows a sizeable lorry stopped as the bunch approaches, with some riders ending up on the floor as they try to avoid it, braking suddenly as the road narrows.

The vehicle is said to have been travelling up the road towards the riders before being stopped.

Groupama-FDJ’s Ignatas Konovalovas can also be seen in the video sarcastically applauding the situation.

An aerial shot shows more of the incident, as well as the speed the peloton were travelling at, with no-one there flagging the presence of the truck to the oncoming riders.

Another video has emerged claiming to show another incident 10 minutes later at the race where a car is again driving towards a strung-out peloton, although the driver appears to see the bunch approaching and a race motorbike goes over to make sure he stops just before the riders pass.

Earlier in the week, the peloton had already neutralised the Tour of Luxembourg in protest over rider safety at the race and the number of cars that were on the route.

Groupama-FDJ’s Jacopo Guarnieri explained on Twitter that a non-race vehicle had overtaken the peloton at the start of the stage on a narrow road as attacks were being launched. He claims no-one was closing the traffic so they neutralised the race until the finishing circuit.

Guarnieri also revealed that his team-mate Ignatas Konovalovas, who was five minutes behind the peloton after pulling the bunch all day, ended up finishing 12 minutes down after being held up by traffic and also having to stop at a red light.

More to follow…