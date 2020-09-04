Wout van Aert takes second victory of Tour de France 2020 on frantic stage seven

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second victory of the Tour de France 2020 in a reduced bunch sprint after a fast frantic stage seven.

The Belgian accelerated on the right-hand side of the road from a reduced group that had split away with about 35km to go. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT) was the first rider to launch his sprint quite early, with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels – Vital Concept) coming through the centre of the road. Van Aert was able to ride in the slipstream of Boasson-Hagen before powering past them all to take his second victory after winning on stage five.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) remains in the overall lead after finishing safely in the front group with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remaining in second place. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) were the two GC contenders to lose out in the group splits, finishing over a minute behind.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage seven: Millau to Lavaur (168km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-32-03

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT Pro Cycling)

3. Bryan Coquard (Fra) (B&B Hotels – Vital Concept)

4. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

6. Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

7. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

8. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

9. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

10. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, all at same time

General classification after stage seven

1. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma