Rapha launches a Film Fund, US filmmakers encouraged to pitch ‘Living life by bike’ stories

Fund aimed at supporting young filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds enter the film industry

Rapha Film Fund
(Image credit: Rapha )
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

Cycling apparel brand Rapha today launched the Rapha Film Fund, a program designed to help support creatives bring their ‘life lived by bike’ stories to life on Rapha’s YouTube channel.

“Some of our best films were formed outside Rapha walls, ideas brought to us from people and places beyond the reach of our own radius,” Rapha shared in a media statement.

“Our goal has always been to tell authentic, inspiring stories that celebrate cycling with character. That’s why we’re launching the Rapha Film Fund.”

The theme for the short films is ‘Living life by bike” and submissions are now welcome and due by April 4th (opens in new tab). The fund is currently open to U.S.-based storytellers only. 

Recipient(s) of the fund will receive $25,000 USD, assistance from Rapha’s designers and producers and mentorship from Rapha’s Head of Editorial, Samuel Craven, and filmmaker Chrris Lowe who directed the Rapha film ‘In Tandem’.

“[The fund] should prove to be a really interesting new way for brands to seek out unique stories within the sport that we could never have found otherwise, with a focus on investing to support young filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds to enter the film industry,” said Brandon Camarda, Head of Marketing at North America.

“Along with this program grant, the winner will work alongside the Rapha film team as well as other partners to offer development and coaching to help grow their capabilities and experience in filmmaking and storytelling.”

After the submission window closes, five shortlisted candidates will be invited to submit a more comprehensive pitch. Filming and editing will take place in the summer and the film is slated to be launched in November 2023.

Visit the Rapha website (opens in new tab) for more details. 

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. 

