Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d’Italia 2021
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider crashed on a descent in the final 30km of stage 17
Remco Evenepoel has abandoned the Giro d’Italia 2021 after stage 17.
The Belgian star was caught up in a crash on a descent in the final 30km of the stage, as riders went down in front of him on a right hand turn.
Evenepoel was forced wide on the road and hit the barrier at the side of the road and went over the top, as a group of riders hit the deck in his path.
Other riders involved in the crash included Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).
Following the crash, Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) was back on his feet and was attended to by medical staff at the side of the road.
Evenepoel got back on the bike and was able to finish the stage, but his team announced on Wednesday evening (May 26) that he would not continue on stage 18.
Medical examination after the stage revealed no fractures, but Evenepoel did suffer multiple skin lacerations, as well as injuries to his pelvis, hand, and rib.
Evenepoel said: “In the end it was a crash that shouldn’t have happened, I don’t know what really happened in front of me, but I came into the corner and saw some guys on the ground and I couldn’t pass on the right side because I was next to another guy, so I didn’t have any chances to avoid a crash. For now, there isn’t anything broken, but I have a lot of contusions, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to carry on with this pain. So I go back to Belgium and go for some CT scans. Then we will see.”
He added: “Of course it’s sad to leave the race, and my first Grand Tour too early, but in the end, it was a nice experience and I hope to be back one day again. I’m wishing the best to all my Deceuninck – Quick-Step team-mates for the remaining stages."
-
-
Simon Yates reveals he was chasing the breakaway and didn’t realise Egan Bernal was dropped
The Brit gain timed on his rivals, but said he wasn’t trying to distance Bernal
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Gaerne Carbon G. STL road shoes review
A performance shoe that’s easy to live with, although with a premium price tag
By Stefan Abram •
-
Simon Yates reveals he was chasing the breakaway and didn’t realise Egan Bernal was dropped
The Brit gain timed on his rivals, but said he wasn’t trying to distance Bernal
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dan Martin says he shook his head at finish of stage 17 of Giro d’Italia because he ‘didn’t believe it was happening’
The Irishman completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Yates on the attack as Bernal slips back - key moments from a thrilling stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal: If I win the Giro d'Italia with one second or two minutes for me it would be the same
The pink jersey lost contact with Simon Yates and João Almeida on the steepest part of the final climb and lost about a minute
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal loses time to Simon Yates on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia
The maglia rosa cracked on the final climb as Yates attacked
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal shows first sign of weakness at Giro d'Italia 2021 as Dan Martin solos to stage 17 win
Simon Yates exploded the race on the steepest gradient but lost time to João Almeida
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Jos van Emden blames Alpecin-Fenix rider for causing mass pile-up on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Dutch time trial specialist broke seven ribs in the crash along with multiple other injuries
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •