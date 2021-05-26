Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d’Italia 2021

Remco Evenepoel has abandoned the Giro d’Italia 2021 after stage 17.

The Belgian star was caught up in a crash on a descent in the final 30km of the stage, as riders went down in front of him on a right hand turn.

Evenepoel was forced wide on the road and hit the barrier at the side of the road and went over the top, as a group of riders hit the deck in his path.

Other riders involved in the crash included Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

Following the crash, Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) was back on his feet and was attended to by medical staff at the side of the road.

Evenepoel got back on the bike and was able to finish the stage, but his team announced on Wednesday evening (May 26) that he would not continue on stage 18.

Medical examination after the stage revealed no fractures, but Evenepoel did suffer multiple skin lacerations, as well as injuries to his pelvis, hand, and rib.

Evenepoel said: “In the end it was a crash that shouldn’t have happened, I don’t know what really happened in front of me, but I came into the corner and saw some guys on the ground and I couldn’t pass on the right side because I was next to another guy, so I didn’t have any chances to avoid a crash. For now, there isn’t anything broken, but I have a lot of contusions, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to carry on with this pain. So I go back to Belgium and go for some CT scans. Then we will see.”

He added: “Of course it’s sad to leave the race, and my first Grand Tour too early, but in the end, it was a nice experience and I hope to be back one day again. I’m wishing the best to all my Deceuninck – Quick-Step team-mates for the remaining stages."