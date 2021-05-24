This is the new route for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The route had to be changed due to very poor weather on the Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi
The 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 has had to be shortened from 212km to 153km, taking out two of the three massive climbs that were meant to be used.
RCS, the Giro organiser, confirmed the decision to change the profile of the stage due to heavy snow and rain on the mountains that are over 2000 metres high. This means the stage will only have two climbs in it, La Crossetta and the new Cima Coppi the Passo Giau.
Originally, the Passo Pordoi was set to be the race's Cima Coppi, which is the name for the highest point in the race, awarding 50 points in the mountains standings to the rider who goes over it in first.
That was to be paired with three category one climbs which give 40 points out to the first rider over the top. Now there is just a single category one climb and the new highest point is the Passo Giau.
Head of RCS, the race organiser, Mauro Vegni said: "Our first objective is to ensure the riders reach Milan safely,
"The weather conditions could be good but we don't know how the forecast will go. We decided it was more important to do a shorter intense stage rather than face a complex situation, that’s why we’ve cut the two long descents.
"We can’t cancel all the stage, there’s always some risks involved in racing.
"Now they’ll only risk during the last 10km, on the descent of the Passo Giau to Cortina, we’ve cut out the other long descents and we think we’ve protected the riders and the stage.
"We’re all given up something and the riders have agreed to race the reduced stage.
"The one condition we had during the talks and when accepting the changes was that the stage finished in Cortina. The option of taking the times at the summit of the Passo Giau doesn't exist now. The stage will go to the finish in Cortina."
The new route now misses out a loop that contained the Fedaia and Pordoi and instead continues to climb up to the Giau instead. The race still begins on the category one climb of La Crossetta.
