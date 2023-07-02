Thumbtacks in road cause punctures on Tour de France 2023 stage two
Riders puncture in the Basque Country after tacks spread in the road
A scattering of thumbtacks on the road slowed down some of the riders on Sunday at the Tour de France, with up to 20 thought to have punctured.
The victory on stage two went to Cofidis’s Victor Lafay, who broke a 15-year dry spell for his team at the race, while punctures ruled others out of the finale.
It is understood that the tacks were scattered in the road with around 20km remaining, as the peloton approached the Jaizkibel climb.
One of the riders affected was Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who told TV cameras at the finish line that he could feel his cornering was off in the finale. The Brit managed to continue to the finish line in San Sebastián , where he finished fourth.
Jayco AlUla performance director Matt White explained that his rider Luke Durbridge was among those who suffered punctures and was forced to change his wheel.
“Clearly someone has sprayed some tacks on the road in one of the towns,” White told Cyclingnews after the stage. “We would have seen 15 to 20 guys puncture. Some immediately, and some rode through with a slow leak.”
Durbridge was the only rider at Jayco-AlUla that fell victim to the tacks. Cycling Weekly understands a vehicle belonging to another team was also affected.
“It’s a shame,” White continued. “We’re lucky that Simon [Yates] didn’t puncture, but a lot of guys punctured at a pretty important time in the race.”
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider Lilian Calmejane counted five tacks in his front tyre after the race. "I don't think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end," he wrote on Twitter. "Know that we can fall and get really hurt with this stupidity, you morons."
Merci pour ce genre de connerie humaine … je pense ne pas avoir été le seul victime de crevaison dans le final … sachez qu’on peut tomber et se faire très mal avec vos conneries bande d’abrutis … 🤬 pic.twitter.com/IoTMolFKgOJuly 2, 2023
It is unknown at this stage how the tacks ended up on the course at the Tour.
Cycling Weekly approached ASO for comment, but was told by the race organiser that they were unaware of the issue.
At the 2012 edition of the race, tacks brought the peloton to a near standstill in the Pyrenees, with around 30 riders, including race leader Bradley Wiggins, suffering punctures. “It was obviously done on purpose,” the then race director Jean-François Pescheux said at the time. “We have the tacks but we don’t know who spread them.”
Last year, a fan at the roadside found a handful of carpet tacks at the summit of the Col d’Aubisque - also in the Pyrenees - the day before the race was due to pass through.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tour de France 2023: Victor Lafay wins stage two thanks to a brilliantly timed attack
Victor Lafay wins stage two thanks to brain and legs after looking strong the day before
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Tour de France Stage 2 LIVE: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián (208.9km)
Live coverage of Stage 2 at the 2023 Tour de France, a lumpy 208.9km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián
By Jack Elton-Walters • Last updated
-
Gallery: The best tech spotted at the 2023 Tour de France
There were custom components and prototype bikes at the Grand Départ in Bilbao
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour de France prepares for disruption amid civil unrest across France
The race's organisers are also ready to tackle climate protestors across the three weeks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
30-metre mattresses will be used on key Tour de France descent
Race organisers announce new safety measures on eve of Grand Départ in Bilbao
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tour de France lands in Bilbao, Lidl madness and a very young reporter
All eyes are on the Basque Country and the Tour, but that doesn't mean the social media grind stops
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lotto-Dstny sports director to miss Tour de France after allegations of 'transgressive behaviour'
Allan Davis was alleged to have sent an unsolicited image on social media
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Are Lidl-Trek's bikes the prettiest at the Tour de France?
Trek today unveiled eight new Project One ICON schemes to be debuted at the Tour de France.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
"The Last Rider” movie review: a timeless tale of perseverance, love and America's true Tour de France hero
The new Greg LeMond documentary will resonate with American audiences, whether they're cycling fans or not. Here's why.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Netflix yet to commission second season of Tour de France: Unchained documentary
Plans also 'discussed' for women's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift race series
By Tom Davidson • Published