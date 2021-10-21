Tim Kerrison set to leave Ineos Grenadiers amidst management change
The British WorldTour team parts ways with head coach behind Wiggins, Froome and Thomas' Grand Tour wins
Head coach of Ineos Grenadiers Tim Kerrison is leaving the squad as they start a management reshuffle for the 2022 season.
Kerrison has been one of the vital components for Ineos Grenadiers, with the Australian coach being a key man in the Grand Tour wins of Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas.
Kerrison came to cycling through the sport of swimming, using those training techniques to good effect in cycling.
In a statement to CyclingNews, Kerrison said: "After 12 years at the team, with countless memorable experiences, now is the time for me to move on to new challenges.
"I am so grateful for the opportunities that Dave [Brailsford, Ineos team principal], the team and the sport have given me. I was welcomed to cycling as an outsider 12 years ago and have been fortunate to work with some of the best riders and staff in the game.
"Together we have been on an incredible journey - more challenging and more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. I leave with many fond memories and lifelong friends and wish the team every success for the future, as I look ahead to the next challenge,"
It is not yet known where Kerrison's next role will be.
Under his coaching, Ineos have won the Tour de France seven times with Wiggins, Froome, Thomas and Egan Bernal, the Giro d'Italia twice with Froome and Bernal and the Vuelta a España twice with Froome.
This move by Ineos and Kerrison marks the start of a huge reshaping of the senior management of the team, who have missed out on the Tour de France victory two years in a row.
Brailsford was rumoured to be moving to a more central role for Ineos Sport which also deals with the company's other sporting ventures, such as Mercedes AMG F1 team, Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup boat racing team, OGC Nice football club and more. Brailsford later denied the report in an internal email.
Rod Ellingworth, who returned to the team after a year with Bahrain Victorious in 2019, is likely to be the favourite candidate to take over leadership of the team, if Brasilford were to relinquish his duties, having founded the team in 2010.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
