Tim Kerrison set to leave Ineos Grenadiers amidst management change

Head coach of Ineos Grenadiers Tim Kerrison is leaving the squad as they start a management reshuffle for the 2022 season.

Kerrison has been one of the vital components for Ineos Grenadiers, with the Australian coach being a key man in the Grand Tour wins of Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas.

Kerrison came to cycling through the sport of swimming, using those training techniques to good effect in cycling.

In a statement to CyclingNews, Kerrison said: "After 12 years at the team, with countless memorable experiences, now is the time for me to move on to new challenges.

"I am so grateful for the opportunities that Dave [Brailsford, Ineos team principal], the team and the sport have given me. I was welcomed to cycling as an outsider 12 years ago and have been fortunate to work with some of the best riders and staff in the game.

"Together we have been on an incredible journey - more challenging and more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. I leave with many fond memories and lifelong friends and wish the team every success for the future, as I look ahead to the next challenge,"

It is not yet known where Kerrison's next role will be.

Under his coaching, Ineos have won the Tour de France seven times with Wiggins, Froome, Thomas and Egan Bernal, the Giro d'Italia twice with Froome and Bernal and the Vuelta a España twice with Froome.

This move by Ineos and Kerrison marks the start of a huge reshaping of the senior management of the team, who have missed out on the Tour de France victory two years in a row.

Brailsford was rumoured to be moving to a more central role for Ineos Sport which also deals with the company's other sporting ventures, such as Mercedes AMG F1 team, Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup boat racing team, OGC Nice football club and more. Brailsford later denied the report in an internal email.

Rod Ellingworth, who returned to the team after a year with Bahrain Victorious in 2019, is likely to be the favourite candidate to take over leadership of the team, if Brasilford were to relinquish his duties, having founded the team in 2010.