Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Anna van der Breggen crashes after being pulled off bike by official during TT recon
The world champion was on a final recon lap of the Fuji International Speedway when the incident happened
Anna van der Breggen was pulled from her bike by an Olympic official before falling to the ground on her final recon of the time trial course in Japan.
The current world champion in both the time trial and the road race was having a final look at the route with fellow Dutch rider, Annemiek van Vleuten.
Fortunately, Van der Breggen did not suffer any injuries with the Japanese officials offering their apologies multiple times as they seemed to not recognise the riders, reports cycling news website Wielerflits
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
This isn't the first incident involving a Dutch cyclist at the games after Mathieu van der Poel crashed out of the cross-country mountain bike race, not knowing a ramp had been removed. BMX rider Niek Kimmann was then taken out by another official who was crossing the track, injuring his knee in the process.
Van der Breggen lost her Olympic title in the road race earlier this week to Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria. Van Vleuten had thought she had won the race only to realise that Kisenhofer was already at the finish after the Dutch woman celebrated.
However, as the current time trial world champion, Van der Breggen does come into this race as one of the big-name favourites alongside Van Vleuten and the American star, Chloe Dygert.
Whether or not this incident will play any part in the result on July 28 is unknown but it may have shaken up Van der Breggen.
Just 25 riders are taking part in the time trial for the women as only a few nations have been granted a spot on the start ramp. The only British rider who has been selected for the race is Anna Shackley as Team GB are one of many countries that are only allowed one rider.
The 22.1km course is an undulating one that takes in two laps of the Fuji International Speedway. This will bring the road cycling events to a close for this year's Games.
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
