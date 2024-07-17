Tour de France Netflix series confirmed for third season

Unchained series renewed with upcoming season to cover 2024 Tour

Jonas Vingegaard beating Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 of the Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tour de France: Unchained, the Netflix documentary series following cycling's biggest race, has been renewed for a third season. 

The announcement was made by Netflix's official French social media accounts on Wednesday morning, with the tagline "We're off on another Tour!". 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

