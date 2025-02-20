‘Trump used me as a scapegoat’ - Trans cyclist Austin Killips slams the President for doing nothing to actually elevate, fund or support women athletes

‘They are cowards who don’t want to do the actual work of empowering and supporting athletes’ - Killips says

Austin Killips wins the 2023 Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Tour of the Gila)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Two weeks ago, American President Donald Trump signed his "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order into law, aiming to bar individuals assigned male at birth from participating in women's sports.

Those in favour of this mandate, like former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson, praised the President for ‘saving women’s sports.’

