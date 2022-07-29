Tweets of the week: A Tour de France Femmes special

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a greatly received event, with cycling fans aplenty enjoying the first edition of the women's race in over 30 years.

There's been drama, solo attacks, sprint finishes and, most importantly of all, some high level racing since the race got underway in Paris last Sunday.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has enjoyed a successful Tour, having already taken two stage wins, while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the general classification as the conclusion of the race fast approaches on Sunday on La Planches des Belles Filles. But, in the meantime, there is plenty of social media content to fill up on from the momentous event.

From honouring previous winners to challenging views that the men's peloton is so good at racing, with a separate sports star making a surprise guest appearance, we've got it covered.

Just make sure you take the right turn - in both senses of the word - when you get the opportunity. You don't want to end up with egg on your face like Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)…

1. The first Tour de France Femmes in over 30 years has proven a great success - long may it continue

Having #TDFF mansplained on the morning ride… 😂My response? HURRAH 🙌🏻This is almost exactly what we* wanted, when we set up Le Tour Entier (google it if you don't know) to campaign for a women's #tourdefrance 9 years ago. ...

2. Millie Robinson became the first ever winner of the Tour de France Feminine in 1955. She retained the crown for 29 years, until the 1984 Tour de France Feminine - ASO recognised her legacy with a stand at the finish of stage two

There's one 'tribune'/stand today at the finish of the #TDFFIt's named after the winner of the 1955 women's Tour, Millie Robinson 🥺

3. FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope rider Clara Copponi expertly putting one Twitter user in their place, with the simplest of questions...

C'est qui lui?

4. ... especially when the men's peloton clearly never, ever crashes. Ever. Oh, wait...

For the haters…Shall I continue?

5. Danish cycling fans have truly been treated to a spectacle this past month. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig gave them even more to shout about on stage three, having already celebrated Jonas Vingegaard's victory with them in Paris

Love this from @CUttrupLudwig 🇩🇰

6. Get well soon, Emma!

.@emmanorsgaard1 wants to thank everyone who sent her messages of support and was worried about her crash at @LeTourFemmes #TDFF yesterday. #RodamosJuntos

7. Valtteri Bottas might have found his new career post-Formula 1 - on soigneur duties for his partner Tiffany Cromwell

Race support 🍼#VB77 #TDFF @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling

8. Never let them know your next move

The surprise attack of #TDFF stage 5…

9. And finally, Human Powered Health riders offer their support for the next generation of riders - an important message many need to hear