Tweets of the week: A Tour de France Femmes special
Guess who's back, back again, tweets of the week - tell a friend...
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a greatly received event, with cycling fans aplenty enjoying the first edition of the women's race in over 30 years.
There's been drama, solo attacks, sprint finishes and, most importantly of all, some high level racing since the race got underway in Paris last Sunday.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has enjoyed a successful Tour, having already taken two stage wins, while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the general classification as the conclusion of the race fast approaches on Sunday on La Planches des Belles Filles. But, in the meantime, there is plenty of social media content to fill up on from the momentous event.
From honouring previous winners to challenging views that the men's peloton is so good at racing, with a separate sports star making a surprise guest appearance, we've got it covered.
Just make sure you take the right turn - in both senses of the word - when you get the opportunity. You don't want to end up with egg on your face like Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)…
1. The first Tour de France Femmes in over 30 years has proven a great success - long may it continue
Having #TDFF mansplained on the morning ride… 😂My response? HURRAH 🙌🏻This is almost exactly what we* wanted, when we set up Le Tour Entier (google it if you don’t know) to campaign for a women’s #tourdefrance 9 years ago. ... pic.twitter.com/58C0IZCsjPJuly 28, 2022
2. Millie Robinson became the first ever winner of the Tour de France Feminine in 1955. She retained the crown for 29 years, until the 1984 Tour de France Feminine - ASO recognised her legacy with a stand at the finish of stage two
There's one 'tribune'/stand today at the finish of the #TDFFIt's named after the winner of the 1955 women's Tour, Millie Robinson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/F72qfjlXRbJuly 25, 2022
3. FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope rider Clara Copponi expertly putting one Twitter user in their place, with the simplest of questions...
C’est qui lui? https://t.co/DtQPRjmjVRJuly 28, 2022
4. ... especially when the men's peloton clearly never, ever crashes. Ever. Oh, wait...
For the haters…Shall I continue? pic.twitter.com/4twtPWhbtfJuly 28, 2022
5. Danish cycling fans have truly been treated to a spectacle this past month. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig gave them even more to shout about on stage three, having already celebrated Jonas Vingegaard's victory with them in Paris
Love this from @CUttrupLudwig 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Wtuw57zPOSJuly 24, 2022
6. Get well soon, Emma!
.@emmanorsgaard1 wants to thank everyone who sent her messages of support and was worried about her crash at @LeTourFemmes #TDFF yesterday. #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/WQENQY6cE5July 29, 2022
7. Valtteri Bottas might have found his new career post-Formula 1 - on soigneur duties for his partner Tiffany Cromwell
Race support 🍼#VB77 #TDFF @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling pic.twitter.com/fCXmcCKSC9July 26, 2022
8. Never let them know your next move
The surprise attack of #TDFF stage 5… pic.twitter.com/64I4tdZJ6IJuly 28, 2022
9. And finally, Human Powered Health riders offer their support for the next generation of riders - an important message many need to hear
Our message for the next generation of @LeTourFemmes avec @GoZwift racers...#HumanPoweredHealth #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/uYvHsAYUDkJuly 29, 2022
