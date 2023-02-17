Tweets of the Week: Love letters to a bike, and a special Valentine's Day jersey

Charlotte Kool is the modern day Jane Austen in this week's social media round-up

Charlotte Kool with tweets of the week
(Image credit: Getty)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

In case you missed the billboards, TV adverts and general consumer frenzy, this past Tuesday was Valentine’s Day. It’s a time for celebrating love and recognising those dearest to you - mostly through exchanging heart-shaped tat - and the cycling world dived into it headfirst.

It makes sense, really. Professional cycling teams are intrinsically bound to their sponsors. The relationships may be commercial at their core, but they’re married with love, passion and a joint ambition for success. 

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, then, when earlier this week, Team DSM’s Charlotte Kool penned a gushy love letter to her Scott Foil RC aero bike - the same one that carried her to two sprint victories at the UAE Tour Women

“Dear Scott,” the Dutchwoman wrote. “I’m addicted to you. I will never tire of you. Through the ups and the downs, my heart is chained to yours, and nothing can foil our love.”

Who knew the sprinter was as quick with word play as she is on the bike?

Let's hope there's more romantic prose to come, a series of love letters addressed to a different cycling item. Keep an eye out for future works, including Ode to the Chamois and I Love You, Clipless Shoe.  

Elsewhere on social media this week, Alex Dowsett pulled on a special new jersey, Josie Knight lost a hand and Soudal Quick-Step’s Ilan van Wilder joined the premature celebration club.  

1. Shall I compare thee, my road bike, to a summer's day? 

See more

2. Long sleeves in the desert is a brave idea, but a necessary one when you leave your skinsuit at the hotel

See more

3. There was a flying Dutchman at the European Track Championships

See more

4. Josie Knight added to her medal tally, but sadly lost a hand in the process

See more

5. Ever wondered which biblical figure Mark Cavendish would be? The answer, it turns out, is Elijah

See more

6. That smile. That damned smile

See more

7. Jumbo-Visma Women went the whole hug with their Valentine's Day post

See more

8. Introducing the leader of the romance classification...

See more

9. There's a club for everything these days, including one for those who have celebrated second across the line

See more

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
News and Features Writer

Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 


He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸