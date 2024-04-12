Tweets of the week: What is crostata and why is it making Elisa Longo Borghini win?

Lidl-Trek have got the perfect recipe for beating SD Worx-Protime

Elisa Longo Borghini celebrating with Crostata
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

"I did it for the crostata." These were the words uttered by Elisa Longo Borghini in the moments after she won the Tour of Flanders

At the time, I didn't think much of it. I didn't know what crostata was, and it seemed like a passing comment, an inside joke perhaps. Then the Italian won again, and said it again. 

