Tweets of the week: Wout van Aert's Valentine's stunt, Tadej Pogačar scares his rivals, and Lorena Wiebes makes winning look easy

Saddle up, it's time for your weekly dose of the best of social media

Wout van Aert waving his hand wearing a yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

What should you get your partner for Valentine’s Day? If you’re to go by tradition, the answer’s a gushy card, some chocolates, and a bouquet of roses. Maybe you’re more of a silly trinkets person, who likes to surprise with a heart-shaped penguin teddy from the supermarket, or a deck of cringy ‘I owe you cards’. Perhaps you prefer to save your money for a nice dinner out – candlelit, of course.

All of these are valid options for us mortals. But if you’re Wout van Aert, you can go a step further.

