We're hiring! Could you be our next Tech Editor or Video Manager?

Is cycling your career already, and if not, do you want it to be? We've hiring for two pivotal roles within the Cycling Weekly team. And, if your world revolves around bikes, we want to hear from you.

Cycling Weekly is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is one of the world's biggest cycling websites. Both of these roles offer the opportunity to shape, grow, and transform our brand, leading a team of writers or video editors in creating content that informs and inspires our audience. If you're an ideas person, take multi-tasking in your stride, and want to work with talented content creators to help get the best out of their knowledge and skills, one of these roles could be for you.

This is a UK-based full-time role. Our HQ is in Bath, Somerset and our specialist testing facility is in Reading, Berkshire - but there is opportunity for remote working. To apply for this role, please submit your CV and a covering letter explaining why this is your dream job!

Tech Editor role

What you'll be doing

Reporting into the Digital Editor, you'll ensure Cycling Weekly remains an authority in cycling tech, working with writers to produce unique and engaging tech content - from ‘new bike spotted in the peloton’ to exploratory features on new trends.

You'll lead the Cycling Weekly tech team in producing tech news, reviews, buying guides and deals content - across print and digital platforms.

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Excellent technical knowledge of bicycle equipment, up to date with latest trends and a comprehensive knowledge of historical developments

Bursting with feature ideas, and the ability to work with junior writers to help them develop their writing skills

Industry contact book full of experts we can call on for quick responses

Experience with analytics tools, Google Analytics, Lookers Data Studio, and ability to use insights to inform strategy

First rate knowledge of SEO and Ecommerce

Interested? Find out more, and apply, here.

Video Manager role

What you'll be doing

We’re looking for a Video Manager to lead Future Cycling’s video team on both editorial and commercial projects. You'll plan and implement the content strategy for Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel, as well as video requirements for other Future Cycling’s brands including Cyclingnews.com and MBR.

Reporting to the Content Director, you'll work with the editorial team to create content for our YouTube channel, and with the commercial team on sponsored content projects. You'll manage the video team consisting of two videographers and ensure video SEO best practice is established and maintained.

You'll research, write and edit video scripts, commission and manage freelance contributors, present videos as required and keep up-to-date with YouTube best practice, implementing strategies for growing the channel.

You'll lead on social video by guiding the content strategy, upskilling colleagues, staying on top of current trends and creating top content.

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

Experience managing/working on a successful YouTube channel - either commercial or editorial. We want someone who knows what the YouTube audience wants

Background working with commercial clients to deliver engaging video content that meets both theirs and the audiences needs.

In-depth knowledge of YouTube Studio and analytics, and video platforms other than YouTube

Video presenting experience, and studio and location video production

A passion for cycling, knowledge of cycling technology and the cycling market

Interested? Find out more, and apply, here.