We're hiring! Could you be our next Tech Editor or Video Manager?

We're on the lookout for a cycling tech expert and a video guru

Image of four cyclists riding towards the camera
(Image credit: Future)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Is cycling your career already, and if not, do you want it to be? We've hiring for two pivotal roles within the Cycling Weekly team. And, if your world revolves around bikes, we want to hear from you.

Cycling Weekly is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is one of the world's biggest cycling websites. Both of these roles offer the opportunity to shape, grow, and transform our brand, leading a team of writers or video editors in creating content that informs and inspires our audience. If you're an ideas person, take multi-tasking in your stride, and want to work with talented content creators to help get the best out of their knowledge and skills, one of these roles could be for you.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1