World champion triathlete Jan Frodeno to bring gravel triathlon to the U.S.

From industry trends, to bike touring and pro racing, gravel is everywhere. The discipline has exploded in popularity in the last couple of years thanks to its laid back vibes but challenging courses. It was only a matter of time before other endurance disciplines would want a slice of the gravel pie. And come September, California will host the first U.S.-based SGRAIL gravel triathlon.

Founded by three-time world champion and Olympic triathlete Jon Frodeno, the SGRAIL competition will see contestant tackle an open water swim, followed by a gravel race and end on a trail run.

SGRAIL is unique in its combination of competition and speed with a celebration of adventure and camaraderie. The race debuted in Girona, Spain in October 2021 with some 140 participants. The following year, attendance grew to over 300 athletes.

Organizers state that the goal of this gravel triathlon is to create an event that, while being physically challenging, creates a very fun and welcoming atmosphere. In other words, to bring the celebrated 'spirit of gravel' to the multi-sport crowd.

Not only are the fastest racers of the day recognized but other categories will also be celebrated such as the oldest and youngest participant, the best dressed, fair play and fail of the day. While the Girona race will continue to grow its presence in the Catalan town, SGRAIL is taking on the U.S. with a premier event in Big Bear, California.

Already famous for its amazing road riding and mountain bike trails, the picturesque mountain town also has some incredible gravel roads for cyclists to enjoy. Come September 23rd, Big bear will host several events surrounding the SGRAIL race including community runs and shake-out rides.

The race format for Saturday consists of:

- a one-mile open water swim

- a 23.9-mile gravel bike race with 2,657 feet of elevation gain

- a 6.2-mile trail run with 590 feet of elevation.

Frodeno will be competing in his own event as a last race-effort before the Ironman World Championship in Nice, France two weeks later.

“I am so looking forward to our event in the sunny state and to spending the weekend in the mountains with other outdoor-inspired people," he said in a press release. "The landscape and the gravel routes are famous and I'm proud that we can take the step as early as 2023."

Course and event details as well as registration will be made available on the SGRAIL website in early May.