Zwift and the UCI reveal an entertaining three-race format for the 2023 UCI E-Sports World Champs

Virtual training and racing platform, Zwift, today confirmed that the upcoming 2023 UCI E-Sports World Championship will feature a three-race multi-event format.

The race will feature three short and explosive events titled The Punch, The Climb and The Podium.

This new format will be the same for men and women, with both pelotons featuring a maximum of 100 riders who will have earned their starting spot via the qualification process, which kick off this weekend.

The Races

Reigning UCI e-sports champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Image credit: Rocacorba Collective’)



The Punch is an elimination race. All 100 riders tackle a 13.8km race on rolling terrain but only the top 30 will move onto the next round.

The Climb is, as the name might suggest, a hill climb contest. Another short format event, contestants will complete a series of hill climb repetitions held on a specially designed hill climb course for a total of 8.5km with 162m of vertical gain. The top 10 finishers will move on to the third and final race.

The Podium is the grand finale. The final racers left standing will tackle a circuit course containing short and punchy climbs. Each round, one rider will be eliminated through each archway until three riders remain. These final three will then battle it out to the finish to win the coveted rainbow jersey.

"The new format for the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships is in line with our desire to continue innovating and increasing the appeal of our sport. Our first two UCI World Championships for cycling esports were a great success, and now we have increased the excitement with three separate events that will gradually eliminate members of the peloton," said UCI President David Lappartient said.

The Qualifiers

The UCI Continental Qualifiers will take place on Zwift, starting this weekend.

The qualifiers will see both men’s and women’s pelotons each competing for 25 qualification spots in both the men’s and women’s races to represent their country at the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships.

You can watch the qualification races this weekend live on Zwift’s YouTube channel. The women’s racing takes place Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Asia & Oceania - 8 am UTC, Europe & Africa - 2 pm UTC, Americas - 8 pm UTC).

The men race on Sunday, November 13, 2022 | Asia & Oceana - 8 am UTC, Europe & Africa - 2 pm UTC, Americas - 8 pm UTC.

The start list for the 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships is expected to be announced in early 2023.