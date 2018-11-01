Zwift user creates New York skyline workout to celebrate new course

The dedicated rider used controlled efforts to draw the New York skyline

An avid Zwift user has employed the power of interval training to create a workout which celebrates the New York course introduced in October.

Greg Leo ‘The Lion’, an active Zwift community member, completed fourteen efforts to create the visual representation that might remind readers-of-a-certain-age of a 1990s sitcom set in the city.

The hour long session is titled ‘New York #intervalart’ – and represents a new dimension to the Strava art that has proved popular enough for marriage proposals and yielded some true works of beauty in the past.

With an average power of 195 watts (for Greg), the session includes greyed out efforts below zone one, as well as zone four/zone five combos that are particularly pleasing to the eye – plus two special sprint spikes for the Worldwide Plaza and the Chrysler Building (we think).

In the comments, Leo warned: “it’s not easy” – and with a Training Stress Score of 78, it looks like he’s not wrong.

Zwift allows users to create workouts, follow existing sessions (probably based more closely on exercise and physiology than colours and height) – as well as providing group rides and races.

Zwift New York was unveiled last month, and marks the fifth ‘world’ for the indoor training game, following the recent release of the Innsbruck-Tirol 2018 UCI Road World Championship course.

Other creations include the original and mythical ‘Watopia’, London and Richmond.

The newest Zwift course is not an exact representation of New York as it is now. In keeping with other Zwift worlds, such as the Volcanic islands if Watopia, users have been transported 100 years into the future – to a city where cars hover (which would be most handy for all involved).

In New York, Zwift riders can choose between ten different routes – including a 9.7 kilometre route around Central Park, spinning (or smashing) past landmarks including The Guggenheim, The Met, the El Dorado Hotel and Tavern on the Green.

Other routes Zwifters can explore in New York are…