All the bikes currently available with new Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra

The release of Shimano’s 12-speed groupsets has been hotly anticipated for a while now – both by customers and big bike brands alike.

Although the embargo only lifted today at 16:00 UTC, you can already find the new Dura-Ace and Ultegra specced across a wide range of models.

Here’s our round up of all the ones we’ve found so far…

Canyon

(Image credit: Canyon)

Three bikes form the core of Canyon’s road range. The lightweight Ultimate CFR Disc, the wind-cheating Aeroad CFR Disc, and the mile-munching Endurace CF SLX 9 Disc.

As you would expect, these flagship bikes are the first in line for Shimano’s flagship groupset, all being available with the new Dura-Ace. Similar to the current CFR and SLX models, these will all be fitted with DT Swiss wheels and Canyon cockpits.

Looking closely at the above image of the Canyon Ultimate, it’s possible to spot a fairly racey gearing selection, with 52/36t chainrings paired with an 11–30t cassette. Not only does this provide a bit of extra range over the previously standard 11–28 11-speed option, it also adds an additional two single tooth jumps – slotting a 16t sprocket between the 15 and 17.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Interestingly the pictures also show the endurance focused Endurace CF SLX 9 featuring the same gearing, rather than stepping down to the much more generous 50/34t chainrings and 11–34t cassette – which still features the same number of single tooth jumps as the 11-speed 11–28t cassette.

With a growing number of bikes coming with price tags that sore above £10,000 these days, pricing for these is relatively modest in comparison.

Ultimate CFR DISC Aero: £8,599

Endurace CF SLX 9 DISC Di2: £7,399

Aeroad CFR DISC Di2: £9,099

You can view the full range on Canyon's website here.

Cube

(Image credit: Cube)

Cube’s range-topping Litening C:68X aero road bike look like they will be available in both Dura-Ace and Ultegra builds.

The Litening C:68X SLT (pictured above) comes with a claimed weight of 7.4kg, being fitted with Newmen Advanced SL R.50/65 Streem wheels and 28mm Schwalbe Pro One tyres. In all, it’ll set you back £8,499

(Image credit: Cube)

Featuring the same frame and wheels, but looking like it will take a step down to Ultegra, the Litening C:68X RACE comes in at £5,599 and has a claimed weight 200 grams higher, at 7.6kg.

(Image credit: Cube)

The Agree C:62 endurance bike similarly looks like it will come in both Dura-Ace and Ultegra builds, costing £6,999 and £3,999.

(Image credit: Cube)

Although Shimano GRX was designed specifically as an off-road, drop-bar groupset, it looks like new Ultegra still isn’t being spared a bit of mud.

Whether it’s for the improved lever throw, biting sooner into the travel and being more progressive in terms of power, or simply the presence of an extra gear on the cassette – Cube’s Cross Race C:68X cyclocross bike looks like it will be available with a 2x12 Ultegra setup.

Although 1x drivetrains are becoming more common in ‘cross, it does appear as though the front derailleur is going to be sticking around for quite a while longer. Weighing in at a claimed 7.3kg, it’ll set you back £5,499

(Image credit: Cube)

Finally for Cube, there is the Aerium C:68 TT, its UCI legal time trial bike. In this build we get an example of the new brake lever design for aero base-bars. Together with a set of Newmen Advanced SL R.80 Streem wheels and Schwalbe Pro One 25mm tyres, the build comes in at £7,499.

More information can be found on Cube's website here.

Fairlight

(Image credit: Fairlight)

British brand Fairlight is maybe best known for its lovingly designed bikes, with the four-season, all-road Strael 3.0 being the flagship model.

And as such, it is being treated to the new Shimano road groupsets, with the Ultegra build costing a modest £3,949 and Dura-Ace still yet to be confirmed.

As an aside, if you fancy a delve into the design rationale – all with beautiful images and annotations – Fairlight’s “Detailed Design Notes” of the Strael 3.0 are well worth a look.

More information can be found on Fairlight's website here.

That's all the bikes we've found so far, keep checking back for more updates!