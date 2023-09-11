Consumers warned to cut the straps on helmets sold at major US retailer, due to safety concerns

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned consumers in the United States to cut the straps and dispose of cycling helmets produced by two brands, over safety concerns.

One the the helmets - the Vera Natura, produced by Chinese brand Tengingyue - was sold at major US retailer Walmart between August 2022 and February 2023.

The CPSC says that consumers should "immediately stop using" the Vera Natura adult helmet, concluding that it could "fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury."

The authority added: "The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, dynamic strength of retention system, or labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets."

The Vera Natura helmet retailed for around $11 at Walmart. They were sold in one adjustable head size, and had 11 vents with a silver and black striped pattern, black straps and a black buckle.

Having tested the helmet the CPSC urged consumers to "stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately."

The seller, Tengingyue, has not agreed to recall the helmets or offer a remedy to customers - according to a release from the CPSC.

Image 1 of 2 CPSC image of the Cyclingsell Zacro Helmet (Image credit: CPSC image) CPSC image of the Tengingyue Vera Natura helmet (Image credit: CPSC image)

The second helmet is the Zacro adult bicycle helmet, from Cyclingsell.com, also of China.

Regarding this product, the CPSC said: "The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets."

Again, the body concluded that the helmet could "fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury."

Sold online at www.cyclingsell.com between April 2022 and July 23, the helmets retailed at $50 and were sold in sizes Large and Extra Large. They were white with black accents, with a black and gray strap, a red and black buckle, and an adjustable spin dial on the back.

The CPSC said that Cyclingsell.com had not greed to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

More information is available at the CPSC website, here.

Helmets sold in the US must adhere to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s CPSC 1203 standard. Those sold in the UK and EU are required to meet the EN 1078 safety standard.