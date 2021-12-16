Contador and Basso's bike brand Aurum unveils super clean 'arctic white' 2022 team bike

Aurum is the brand created by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso and launched in 2020, and which is the bike supplier of Contador's Eolo-Kometa ProTeam.

For 2022 Aurum has introduced a new 'Arctic White' colour way for the team bike (and team bike replica). Not usually news in itself, but we think this has to be one of the best-looking race bikes in the pro peloton.

At the moment the Aurum is the brand's only model - a pure race bike that, according to the brand's website, is "the bike they [Contador and Basso] wish they had had throughout their careers".

It's also the bike Contador used when he broke the Everesting record in 2020.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Aurum)

The super-clean aesthetic with just minimal black decals and a UCI frame sticker definitely does it for us, as does the premium spec: SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, ENVE components and wheels - though the Lightweight Meilenstein wheels in these studio shots are particularly lovely.

(Image credit: Aurum)

When the bike launched, the pair described it as the ultimate racing road bike, regardless of route profile and conditions. Contador and Basso claimed to have pursued the superlative in terms of aerodynamics, stiffness, comfort, weight and handling.

(Image credit: Aurum)

The Magma frame has a claimed weight of 805g for an unpainted size 54, it is disc brake only, has internal cable routing through the head tube and uses a BB386Evo bottom bracket.

(Image credit: Aurum)

However, it can be set up with either mechanical or electronic shifting and perhaps surprisingly the seatpost has a conventional 27.2mm round profile.

The frameset starts at $4,099 and there are builds available starting with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and SRAM Force AXS up to new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 speed and SRAM Red eTap AXS, with the Lightweight wheels also offered.

The team bike replica with SRAM Red eTap AXS, ENVE wheels and components, will cost around $11,500, though Aurum says the price isn't definite quite yet.