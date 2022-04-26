EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB kits go on sale

The EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB kits will be available to purchase on Rapha's website from Thursday 28 April to the general public, ahead of the Giro d'Italia getting underway next week.

The American teams revealed their jerseys for the 2022 season from their training camp in Girona in January, with this season the first the women's team has lined up wearing Rapha-designed kits.

Worn on the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour, both the men's and women's kits maintain the same modern interpretation of the Argyle pattern which has consistently featured on EF Education-EasyPost jerseys over the years. There are slight colour variations between the men's and women's tops though to ensure differentiation is possible.

Training jerseys cost £90, while the aero jersey rises to £155 for both the men's and women's versions. Rapha also has a range of team accessories available too, with team socks, caps, snoods and bottles also on sale.

Lizzy Banks of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB said: "This kit makes me smile, and feel proud to wear it. It seems fitting that now we are at the top, we have the most beautifully made kit.

“The pattern on the collar, the print on the bib straps, the Rapha design on the cuffs, no stone has been left unturned in making this kit look, and feel, absolutely world class. I've had so many more cheers and waves since I've been riding in pink, it always gives me that little extra boost.

“It's those extra bits of detail that really make this kit so special, that and the quality of the materials.”

Meanwhile, Tanja Erath is pleased her team has partnered with kit manufacturer Rapha.

She said: "Putting on my Rapha team kit makes me feel athletic and powerful, but also feminine and stylish. I could wear them all day, every day.

“It feels special, out of the norm and a bit rebellious. I feel like it suits our team identity well. A lot of us in the team took a non-traditional path into cycling and we all have our own stories of how we got here.”