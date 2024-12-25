Forget stiffer and more aero - here's the tech we're really excited for in 2025

The world of road cycling is no stranger to innovation. Over the years, we’ve seen the rise of aerodynamic frame designs, the widespread adoption of disc brakes, and the seamless integration of electronic shifting. Each advancement has promised to make our rides faster, lighter, and more enjoyable. But over the last couple of years, some would argue that there has been somewhat of a stagnation, at least in bike design, with many two-wheeled racing machines starting to appear a little samey. So what is the next big thing for the cycling industry, and will it even be focused on our bikes themselves?

The truth is, when you look at the various patents from the sports big brands, and take a deep dive into technology on the horizon, there is plenty to look forward to. From weight-saving revolutions to cutting-edge data integration, the future of road cycling is packed with exciting developments.

