Gocycle releases 2.6kg carbon-fibre super bike... for toddlers

If you are a parent tired of carrying your child's heavy balance bike around once they've given up on using it, Gocycle might just have the thing for you.

The electric bike brand unveiled its first children's balance bike this week, the Gocycle mini, which weighs in at just 2.6kg or 5.7lbs, and will be yours for £399/$399.

It might not be quite as light as the the 2.1kg Specialized Hotwalk balance bike, but it is £600/$600 cheaper.

In a press release this week, the company's designer and founder, Richard Thorpe, said that the bike was for toddlers "wanting to share in all the fun and pride Gocycle owners have".

The brand made its name creating automotive-inspired electric bikes, complete with a monocoque carbon chassis, so its latest launch comes as something of a surprise. After all, children’s balance bikes aren’t generally at the cutting edge of bicycle design. But the Gocycle Mini appears far from typical.

To ensure the Mini fits seamlessly into the family, the team at GoCycle have equipped it with many of the brand’s signature technology. That means side-mounted Pitstop wheels, a single-side front fork and, naturally, a carbon chassis. The British brand says it adds up to one of the lightest balance bikes around.

(Image credit: GoCycle)

The Mini also adopts the adjustable riding position that’s the hallmark of its e-bike range. Like the cars that have informed all of GoCycle’s designs (Thorpe used to work at McLaren), the Mini comes in one size but uses a ‘vgonomic’ designed seat-post to combine with the frame geometry to deliver what GoCycle call “adaptable fitting with superior comfort levels for extended usage as the little ones grow bigger”.

Apparently the single-mounted wheels "means that fixing a flat on the Gocycle Mini is easy as well as giving little riders street cred in the park with the cool seamless look only automative-inspired design holds".

"For over two decades we've honed and mastered our craft to create the perfect urban e-bike, optimized for healthy and sustainable personal transport," Thorpe said. "Building on the recent reveal of our new CXi Family Cargo electric bike, the new Gocycle Mini further extends our product range to little riders wanting to share in all the fun and pride Gocycle owners have.

"We’ve taken our no-compromises approach with the Gocycle Mini design and engineering, focusing on lightweight and living with the product as much as inspiring little ones to get moving, learn new skills, and feel the thrill of two wheels.

"Parents will appreciate how easy it is to carry, but aspiring little Gocyclers will take pride in having what mum or dad have. Above all, this little thing makes people smile."

Initially limited to just 500 units, GoCycle will be running a pre-order for the Mini, with delivery expected in October 2024.