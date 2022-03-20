Highstreet retailer FatFace teams up with Raleigh for a cycling range we think bike riders will actually like

Fatface, the British lifestyle retailer, often has a few cycling related t-shirts within its range. However, for summer 2022 it's teamed up with Raleigh to produce a collection that harks back to the heritage of one of Britain's oldest bike brands - complete with accurate depictions and tastefully eschewing the cliche slogans that all too often come gifted alongside that ParkTool Pizza Cutter.

In other words, this is a clothing collection from a mainstream retailer that we think cyclists which actually like.

The colourful range includes hoodies, sweats and t-shirts as well as a range of accessories featuring classic Raleigh bike prints and slogans that capture the spirit of the brand that was born in Nottingham over 130 years ago.

Depending on your age, some of the featured bicycles may induce a trip down memory lane. Graphics include legendary bikes such as the Chopper, the Burner and the classic Team Banana road bike.

(Image credit: Raleigh / FatFace)

“At Raleigh we're all about helping to spread the joy of cycling” says Michelle Jakeway, Head of Marketing at Raleigh UK Ltd. “Creating high-quality apparel and accessories for a wide range of ages, FatFace is the perfect partner to help us achieve this. We're thrilled to share the new collection with the UK and hope it helps inspire others to embrace life on two wheels!”

The Raleigh by FatFace clothing line consists of hooded and crewneck sweatshirts with printed and embroidered designs as well as both long and short sleeved t-shirts, socks and boxer shorts. The children’s range also features sweat shorts and a zip-up hoodies.

(Image credit: FatFace / Raleigh)

To complete the collection the brands have teamed up to produce a range of accessories including a water bottle, a mug and notebook. There's even a puncture repair kit housed in a branded metal tin adorned with some of Raleigh’s best-loved bikes.

(Image credit: FatFace)

Adult hooded sweatshirts will retail for £55 while the crew neck sweats will have an RRP of £45. T-shirts range from £28-29.50, while a pair of trainer socks will set you back £5.50.

(Image credit: FatFace)

Children’s pricing ranges from £14 for the graphic t-shirts and sweat shorts up to £26 for the zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

(Image credit: FatFace)

“Raleigh was such a fun and exciting range to pull together,” says Lisa Bray, Buying Manager at FatFace “The designs, branding and colour palette are fresh, fun and modern. Raleigh is a great brand that aligns with our values, so it feels like the perfect partnership.”

The Raleigh by FatFace collection will be available across its 180 stores as well as online.

For more information visit fatface.com and raleigh.co.uk