Lazer's VeloVox communication and audio system; is this new tech we might actually need?

The debate concerning the use of race radios on the WorldTour rages on. In one camp are those who believe that radios help to keep the riders safer. In the other are the lovers of panache, who feel that the constant communication dulls rider instinct and makes for less exciting racing.

However, the public road is a very different setting and for amateur cyclists who participate in club runs and group rides being able to communicate with their fellow riders while out on the road sounds like a good idea.

Enter the VeloVox, from Lazer. Unlike the intercoms pro's use, these aren't two way radios, and they don't sit inside your ear like an ear bud style headphone.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Instead, Velovox uses a clip on system with a loud speaker that sits outside the ear. The Belgian helmet brand’s new system promises hands-free interaction with up to 30 riders as well as a way to listen to music or take phone calls during solo rides. VeloVox’s open-ear format ensures they are road legal, and unlike in-ear headphones they allow riders to still hear the environment around them, aided by and presumably only possible thanks to the wind and noise-cancelling tech built into the microphone.

(Image credit: Lazer)

“VeloVox is all about enhancing the ride experience—connecting cyclists without distractions, and delivering sound where and when it matters,” says Peter Duynslaeger, Lazer General Manager. “Whether it's for team strategy, safety, or sharing the joy of the ride, this is a tool that adapts to how real riders ride”.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Developed in partnership with Cardo, a leader in wireless communication technology, the system secures onto the straps of your bike helmet, one on the left, the other on the right. The former delivers group communication, while the latter is used for music playback and call control. Each unit is operated via what’s described as “a simple two-button interface.

Lazer says VeloVox is compatible with “most helmets and sunglasses”; in the press photos it looks like a relatively discreet solution but we’ll be testing the product soon for confirmation of this.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Users of Shimano’s Di2 groupsets or its Steps e-bike systems can pair the VeloVox to work with the shifters, allowing them to keep their hands on the bars and eyes on the road, while still operating the system. It’s a shame this isn’t available to users of other wireless groupsets but perhaps that will be rolled out in the future?

(Image credit: Lazer)

As for the specs, each unit has a claimed weight of 19 grams and is water resistant with an IP54 rating, while the battery life is said to be “up to 11 hours”. The system is powered by Cardo Connect App, which you can download from app stores such as the App Store and Google Play.

VeloVox will retail for $185 / £160 / €160.