New Raleigh Stride E-Cargo range is ‘the future of urban transport’

Raleigh has launched an all new cargo e-bike range called Stride E-Cargo, with the aim of offering families a viable replacement for short car journeys.

“Previously mundane trips around town just became interesting,” says the 130-year old bike brand, which it claims is throwing some of the best available technology at the new range.

Raleigh is of course a long-term advocate of cycles designed specifically for carrying heavy or bulky loads, while its Dutch parent company, Accell Group, has already done extensive work on expanding cargo bike use in Europe. Raleigh says it now has a whole section of the company dedicated to encouraging UK businesses to use cargo bikes for greener ‘last mile solutions’,

Previously used most often by delivery riders, new e-bike technology has seen recent demand for everyday family use grow across cities, according to Raleigh. With 68 per cent of journeys in the UK under five miles, e-cargo bikes offer a sustainable, time efficient and fun alternative for short trips like the school run or weekly shop.

The new Stride bikes, says Raleigh, are designed to transform everyday trips and unlock a new sense of freedom, fun and discovery for the whole family.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

Whilst designed primarily for everyday use, Raleigh says the new Stride range is also perfect for small independent business owners looking to become more eco-friendly (without burning the bank, or their legs). Cargo bikes are increasingly used for delivering goods or moving tools around congested cities more efficiently.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The new range comprises two different models: the two-wheeled Stride 2 bike and the larger three-wheeled Stride 3 trike.

Both Stride models come with the Bosch Performance Cargo Line motor that’s purpose-built for carrying heavy loads, powered by a 500WH Bosch powerpack.

With a total range of between 30-40 miles, the battery can be removed from the frame and recharged indoors within 4.5 hours. Gear changing is via the Enviolo Cargo hub and shifters.

Built with a one-size-fits-all steel frame, the bikes come with hydraulic disc brakes, built-in front and rear LED lights, an attached ring lock and a full metal mudguard set.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The Stride 2 front carrier comprises aluminium and an EEP-foam box that can hold up to 900 litres or 80kg of cargo (rising to 100kg for the larger Stride 3 trike).

A selection of family-friendly accessories will also be available including a rain tent, box cover, bike cover, baby and toddler seats, bench cushions and Maxi-Cosi car seat brackets.

London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman joined Raleigh at the Stride E-Cargo launch at the Olympic park yesterday, later tweeting: “Traffic congestion costs London’s economy £9.5bn a year. Freight traffic has increased by 39 per cent over the last 25 years. Data shows 14 per cent of vans could be replaced by cargo bikes in some areas of London, making our streets cleaner and greener and reducing delivery costs and times.”

He continued: “The mayor of London and TFL have been working hard to encourage more business to switch from vans to more cargo bikes. And we’re seeing huge growth in the market. It was great to join Raleigh today at the launch of their new range of e-cargo bikes.

The new Stride 2 E-Cargo bike is available for £4,395, with the larger Stride 3 trike at £4,695.

Read our special E-Bike Live feature about e-cargo bikes here.