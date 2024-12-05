Rapha launches new chamois cream scented with 'aromas of Ventoux'

Bleu de Chanel, Dior Sauvage, Paco Rabanne 1 Million, all are iconic fragrances that have long populated bathroom cupboards. Now, Rapha has added a new perfume to the market, but this one is not for your neck.

The British cycling brand has launched a new chamois cream, ventoux1911, scented with the ‘aromas of Ventoux’, the iconic Mont Ventoux in the south of France.

Any who have visited the mountain will have passed through the swathes of flowers that line its foothills. They will have smelled the woody undertones of the vibrant lavender. Rapha has now tried to capture that fragrance and bottle it, turning it into a lather to protect your undercarriage.

“At last, the long-awaited return of the world’s finest anti-friction cream for cyclists,” the brand wrote. “With natural ingredients inspired by flora native to Mont Ventoux, it’s the perfect gift for any connoisseur of the road.

“Based on aromatic plants and herbs found at 520m above sea level, in the foothills of this infamous climb know as the ‘Giant of Provence’, Rapha ventoux1911 Skincare products are designed to protect your skin against the elements and the rigours of riding.”

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha had previously made a rosemary-perfumed chamois cream, but discontinued its offering a handful of years ago. It was a decision that left users stumped. “Has anyone found a good replacement?” one person asked on Reddit. “I’m chasing the Rapha scent more than any other attribute.”

Another person reminisced about the “set of herbs” that made up the scent, which, they said, “drove the nasal charms”.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those fans will be relieved to hear that rosemary is back in the ventoux1911 concoction, alongside menthol, to give what Rapha calls a “cool carriage” sensation. Other aromatics include atlas cedar, juniper berry, patchouli, lemon, pine needle, and of course, lavender, for which the Provence region of France is famous.

It’s an apt time to release the new chamois cream, as the Tour de France prepares to return to Mont Ventoux for the first time since 2021, with the first summit finish scheduled since 2016.

Ventoux1911 – named after the climb's elevation – is available in-store and online now, priced at £20 in the UK and $25 in the US.

As a mark of how serious Rapha is about its new product, the brand appears to have registered the trademark of its name. In time, perhaps, its legacy will mimic that of Chanel, Dior and Paco Rabanne. At the very least, it’ll help stave off a few saddle sores.