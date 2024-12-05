Rapha launches new chamois cream scented with 'aromas of Ventoux'

Brand promises 'cool carriage' riding with a whiff of lavender

Image of Mount Ventoux with chamois cream insert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Bleu de Chanel, Dior Sauvage, Paco Rabanne 1 Million, all are iconic fragrances that have long populated bathroom cupboards. Now, Rapha has added a new perfume to the market, but this one is not for your neck.

The British cycling brand has launched a new chamois cream, ventoux1911, scented with the ‘aromas of Ventoux’, the iconic Mont Ventoux in the south of France.

