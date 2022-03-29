Strava announces 'content hub' for Tour de France, collating rides and photos from the pros

Strava, the multi-sport social platform, has just announced that it will be maintaining a content hub inside the Strava app which will be “dedicated to telling the story of the riders through their daily activity uploads and photos.”

Fans will be able to analyse each stage’s segments much more easily than before, with Strava anticipating that reliving the day’s top performances will be “energizing and motivating [for] their own athletic pursuits.”

The content hub will be in place for both the men’s Tour de France and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, an eight-day women’s WorldTour stage race that will begin on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on the same day as the men’s race finishes.

Strava hopes that its support of the Tour de France Femmes will help to “bolster the ecosystem of women’s cycling and create engaging new experiences for fans and racers alike.”

Already, Strava is widely used across the pro pelotons. In 2021, Strava’s stats revealed that 72% of cyclists in the Tour de France uploaded their race efforts to the platform, as were 62% of the stage wins.

Michael Horvath, Strava’s CEO and co-founder, said: “This partnership and future events on Strava will let more riders, including the women’s peloton, engage with cyclists around the world in new ways and inspire cyclists regardless of gender, age or where they live.”

A sentiment echoed by Yann le Moënner, CEO of ASO (the group that organises the Tour de France): ““We are very glad and honoured to partner with Strava, the largest sports community in the world. Strava will help cycling fans to get closer to the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and discover new routes for future challenges inspired by the world's greatest riders.”

Audrey Cordon Ragot, 6x National French Champion, team Trek-Segafredo said: “Strava provides a unique and authentic way to share my daily life as a professional and it is where I connect with fans who follow me and support me. Being able to wear a distinctive jersey at the Tour is a dream that will become a reality for some of us, and hopefully for me!”

This year’s Tour de France will take place from July 1 - 24, 2022 and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place July 24-31, 2022.