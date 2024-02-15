Trek releases new RSL Knit shoes with patented technology that has been 'years in the making'

Trek has finally overhauled its road cycling shoe lineup with three new pairs of performance kicks. The American brand says its new technology represents 'innovative design complemented by a forward-looking aesthetic'.

We first spotted the new Trek RSL and Trek RSL Knit road shoes on the feet of Lidl-Trek riders a few weeks back - but now we have the details without speculation. So how do they stack up against hot competition from the likes of Specialized and Quoc, and are they really worth the hefty $499.99/£399.99 price tag?

Trek RSL Knit Shoe

The most interesting shoes in the lineup are without a doubt the Trek RSL Knit shoes.

It's the first time Trek has moved away from a more standardised two-piece shoe construction and instead opted for a knitted shoe which the brand says has been engineered to defy convention and provide maximum power transfer. On first look, it seems to be a similar philosophy to the Mavic Comete Ultimate shoes, which featured a sock inner and exoskeleton outer that handled retention.

The shoe features a new stiffest and lightest in range 100% OCLV Carbon plate sole, which Trek says has a stiffness index of 14 - it's worth noting however that Specalized's S works Torch shoes sit at a 15.

(Image credit: Trek )

Trek's party piece can be found in the upper part of the shoe. It's developed what it's calling 'Metnet relief zones'. The upper knit 'sock', if you will, has been constructed using different densities and weaves of fabric which Trek says allows it to be both supportive and breathable.

The retention is then handled by sandal like straps that sit across your instep and front of your foot. The goal of the patented Metnet technology is to allow the shoes to be worn super tight, but still let your foot find a comfortable position in the shoe which should maximise both power transfer and comfort.

(Image credit: Trek )

It's certainly an interesting design aesthetically - Trek themselves have called it 'forward-looking'. Change continues at the rear of the shoe too, with a much higher and better-shaped heel. The new design is shaped to better clasp your foot when in a slightly heeI up riding position. That clasping is handled by the Dual Li2 BOA dials by the way - pretty much industry standard for many of the best cycling shoes.

(Image credit: Trek )

Other creature comforts include insoles made with Rise by Bloom. A bio-based EVA foam replacement, the Bloom insoles are said to reduce water pollution, helping to make them more renewable.

On first impressions, they are super comfortable. The fit feels similar to barefoot style shoes, which are often used for weightlifting. They certainly provide security when tightened up, but still allow my foot to spread much easier than with a leather or synthetic upper equivalent.

However the heal and Metnet retention zones are all made of a suede material, so I do have my reservations as to how they will hold up in the rain. Interesting too is that of the three shoes released, they are the most expensive, yet also the heaviest, coming in at 267g per shoe (size 44). For reference, that's about 25g heavier than the S-Works Torch Shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

The RSL Knit Shoes are available in either a white and grey, or black and gold colour scheme. It's bold, but I think, with the right kit at least, they could be a winner.

The RSL Knit shoes are available in unisex sizes 36-48 with half sizes from 38.5-45.5. The price is steep though, $499.99/£399.99 - so it's a good job they come with a 30 day comfort guarantee.

Trek RSL Road Shoe

If the Knit style isn't for you, or if you are looking for something that will provide a little more warmth, then Trek has also brought out a more standard road shoe. The Trek RSL Road Shoe replaces the Bontrager XXX shoes, and shares a lot of similarities with its outgoing counterpart.

(Image credit: Trek)

The RSL Road Shoes are constructed with the same OCLV carbon sole found in the RSL Knit shoes but feature a more traditional TPU synthetic upper. Metnet relief zones are still to be found though, this time in the form of perforated sections where tight spots often occur around the big toe joint and outside of the foot.

These really do seem to provide some extra give to the shoes in these areas - something I am looking forward to testing out in the real world.

(Image credit: Trek )

The back of the shoe is pretty familiar to anyone who owned a pair of Bontrager XXX road shoes (myself included). The heel brace at the rear remains nearly unchanged and the shoes still feel secure at the rear, with quality padding throughout.

The same pair of Li2 BOA dials can be found on top of the shoes taking care of foot retention, as well as the same Rise By Bloom insole.

(Image credit: Future)

As far as weight is concerned, the RSL road shoes are the next lightest released today, coming in at 253g per shoe (size 44) - yes I did double check these!

The Trek RSL Road shoes are available in sizes 36-48, but lack half sizes for the median range. They do come in slightly cheaper than the RSL Knit shoes though, at $449.99/£349.99.

Trek Velocis Road Shoe

Trek has also updated its midrange shoe offering - just a couple of days after Specialized released updates to its Torch 2.0 and 3.0 shoes. The Trek Velocis shoes directly replace the outgoing Bontrager Velocis shoes, and are priced at a much more palatable $249.99/£229.99.

(Image credit: Trek )

The Velocis Road Shoes forgo the OCLV 100% carbon fiber sole and instead use a more cost-friendly carbon composite plate. Trek says this makes for a 10/14 rating on the stiffness index which will equate to slightly less favourable power transfer.

As you may have figured though, they are the lightest in the lineup, weighing a feathery 235g per shoe in a size 44 - very intriguing!

(Image credit: Trek )

Trek's Velocis offering also utilizes a different upper. This time its a synthetic PU upper section. Metnet technology is once again present, and perforations in the front and sides of the shoe have also been included to allow for better ventilation where it counts, Trek says.

Retention has been improved over the outgoing Velocis shoes too. Instead of a single Boa dial coupled with a hook lock strap, Trek's latest model now features two Li2 Boa dials, which is a nice touch. You don't get the same eco-friendly insole on the Velocis shoes, however, on first impressions, the shoes still feel pretty comfortable.

(Image credit: Future)

The Trek Velocis shoes are available in sizes 36-48 with half-size increments available between 38.5 and 45.5 shoe sizes.

For more details on the new shoe lineup, head to the Trek website.