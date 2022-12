Top picks from Wiggle's Christmas Sales: dhb, Castelli, Garmin and more

This Christmas Wiggle are giving you the chance to save big on lots of cycling gear. If you're looking for the ideal present for the cyclist in your life, it's a great place to start with deals on clothing, complete bikes, cycling tech and more.

To spare you from trawling through their website, here's our collection of the best deals Wiggle are currently offering this Christmas, both in the US and the UK.

We're also continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub, as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains from a host of online retailers in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

USA

UK

Wiggle Discount Codes

Here is a list of the current Wiggle discount codes that you can use to gain yet more money off a range of deals. Terms and conditions will apply.

Extra 10% of fWiggle Outlet range (opens in new tab) . Valid until 22.12.22. Use code: OUTLET10

Christmas Sales Clothing Deals US

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket: Was $359 , now from $163 (opens in new tab) Braving the winter weather means you’re likely to ride through cold, wet and windy conditions. When it comes to protection against these elements, we like Castelli’s Alpha RoS 2 Jacket. Thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric and sealed seams it keeps you warm and dry while the two-layer construction means you can better regulate your body’s temperature during hard efforts.

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Bib Shorts: Was $75.00 , now $52.00 (opens in new tab) A strong-performing pair of bib shorts for under $40 is a real gem of deal. These Classic bibs from dhb are stylish and comfortable, with Action 205 spandex that aids freedom of movement while also delivering some compression to help tired muscles. Other features include mesh straps, reflective logos and silicone grippers. For more, check out our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights: was $144.30 , now $70.00 (opens in new tab) Made from a thermoflex fabric and featuring a Kiss Air 2 pad and mesh bib straps, these Castelli tights are warm, comfortable and breathable. Other notable features include zippers at the ankles and reflective details. A great pair of tights at any price but a genuine steal with this discount.

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Hurricane Hi-Vis Glove: Was $58 , now $16 (opens in new tab) At 72% off, this is one of the biggest savings we've seen across all of this weekend's Black Friday deals. GripGrab's Hurricane gloves are ideal for cold-weather riding, with high-visibility fabric, wind and water resistant features and gel padding. If you'd prefer a more subtle colour, Wiggle are also offering a 69% saving on GripGrab's Cloudburst gloves (opens in new tab), now at $26.

Christmas Sales Bike Deals US

(opens in new tab) Ridley Kanzo Fast Rival1 HD Gravel Bike: Was $3,964 , now $3,568 (opens in new tab) If you're after a high-end gravel bike for off-road riding, Ridley's Kanzo has an excellent spec. The bike boasts a wide tire clearance, equipped with 40mm WTB Ventures, as well as SRAM's 11-speed Rival1 drivetrain. The carbon frame is available in green or gray, and you can save $400 on Wiggle.

(opens in new tab) Orro Terra Gravel 7000-FSA R900 Gravel Bike: Was $1,830 , now $1,464 (opens in new tab) For less than half the price of the Ridley Kanzo, you can pick up a new Orro Terra, another great all-rounder. This versatile adventure bike can be used on road, trails and even the city commute. The light lightweight aluminium frame is well-suited for endurance riding and the Shimano 105 groupset is more than enough for any steep ascents.

Christmas Sales Training Tech Deals US

(opens in new tab) LifeLine Heart Rate Monitor: Was $56.49 , now $22 (opens in new tab) LifeLine's lightweight heart rate monitor is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, meaning you can easily keep track of your data from all of your devices. The soft fabric belt ensures maximum comfort against your skin whether you're out riding on the roads or at home on the turbo.

Christmas Sales Clothing Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket: Was £320 , now from £160 (opens in new tab) This jacket from Castelli offers protection against a range of winter conditions. The double-layer Alpha construction separates the wind and water layer from the insulation layer so you won’t overheat, while taped seams, double-layered cuffs and a waterproof zip help to keep the worst of the weather at bay. Other features include three back pockets with laser cut drain holes and a raw edge waist. If there is one jacket to rule them all, this might just be it.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0: Was £100 , now £70 (opens in new tab) Wiggle are offering a whopping 30% saving here. These tights are ideal for when the temperature drops into single-digit degrees, with brushed fleece fabric to keep you warm and comfortable. All sizes are still in stock over on Wiggle UK, with the product available in either black or dark navy.

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof Gloves: Was £71.95 , now £25.18 (opens in new tab) If you haven't already invested in a pair of winter gloves, time is running out. GibGrab's Cloudburt, now discounted by 65%, are lightweight, wind resistant and fully waterproof. Other details include gel padding for increased comfort and silicone grip to stop your hands slipping in wet conditions.

(opens in new tab) Alé Iridescent Reflective Jacket: Was £200 , now £90 (opens in new tab) To stay safe and visible in dark conditions, Alé's reflective jacket is an excellent option, with microspheres of glass that light up bright. The product is also both water and wind proof, making it a reliable winter layer.

Christmas Sales Bike Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Vitus ZX 1 Evo road bike: Was £3,899.99 , now £2,534.99 (opens in new tab) Vitus is almost a byword for good value bikes, and its ZX-1 EVO road bike is no exception. Here you get a full carbon monocoque frameset, complete with aero tubing, integrated cockpit and internal cable routing, alongside SRAM’s wireless Rival eTap AXS groupset with hydraulic disc brakes. Not only is this bike fast, it's also currently 35% cheaper than its normal retail price.

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut AL 1 2X Gravel Bike: Was £2,099.99 , now £1,399.99 (opens in new tab) Rondo’s Ruut AL 1 is an accomplished all-rounder. With a lightweight aluminium frame, carbon forks and a wide-range 2x Shimano GRX groupset, it’s ready for gravel riding and racing. Thanks to the multitude of bosses, that include mounts for a rear rack and mudguards, it’s also able to pull double-duty as both an off-road tourer and a commuter.

(opens in new tab) Fuji Sportif 2.3 Road Bike: Was £849.99 , now £489.99 (opens in new tab) It's almost impossible to find a decent entry-level road bike for under £500 these days. But with a saving of over 40%, this Fuji Sportif is a great option for anyone looking to get started. The bike, equipped with Shimano's Claris groupset, is available in a range of frame sizes, from 49cm up to 58cm.

Christmas Sales Training Tech Deals UK