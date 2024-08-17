'1:15 isn't much' - SD Worx confident in Demi Vollering for grand finale on Alpe d'Huez

Eyes turn to Alpe d’Huez showdown as GC battle stalls on Le Grand-Bornand

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

All eyes were on yellow jersey wearer Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and race favorite Demi Vollering (SD Worx - Protime) as they ascended Le Grand-Bornand during the penultimate stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The stage featured a mountaintop finish and plenty of vertical metres in between but resulted in a stalemate among the top contenders.

With 10 riders all within 1:27 in the General Classification, the stage was poised for drama as the Tour reached the Alps. But between a breakout ride by stage winner Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance—Soudal Team) and cautious riding by yellow jersey, the GC remained much the same. 

