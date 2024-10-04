Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, and all the route rumours for the 2025 Tour de France
Here's where the peloton may be heading next July
The iconic climbs of Alpe d'Huez and Mont Ventoux are among the places rumoured to feature in the Tour de France race route for 2025.
Ahead of the official route announcement on 29 October, reports have emerged of the locations the Grand Tour may visit in its 112th edition.
These include a summit finish to Alpe d'Huez, according to French publication Le Dauphiné Libéré, whose sources suggest a return to the 21 alpine hairpins for the first time since Tom Pidcock's solo victory in 2022.
There is also talk of a return to the lunar climb of Mont Ventoux, which counted a double ascent in 2021, in a stage won by Wout van Aert. First reported by La Voix du Nord, it is thought that the mountain will host a summit finish in 2025, with the Vaucluse department's president, Dominique Santoni, reported in La Marseilliase as saying there is a "very strong chance" of the Tour passing through.
The two ascents are expected to come in a stacked final week of climbing, with a summit finish to La Plagne also rumoured. The 17km HC climb, pitched at an average gradient of 7.6%, has been absent from the race for over 20 years, last used in the route in 2002. Le Dauphiné Libéré reports that La Plagne will come on stage 19, and could bring the race's final uphill test.
Other rumours include a finish on the Mûr-de-Bretagne at the end of the first week, a stage to Châteauroux, where Mark Cavendish claimed his first of 35 career stage wins in 2008, and another finish in Toulouse.
The peloton is expected to tackle the Pyrenees mountains in the second week of the race. France Bleu Occitanie has reported a stage finish to the ski resort of Superbagnères, which hasn't hosted the Tour since 1989. The French publication has also pointed at a finish to Peyragudes, where this year's champion, Tadej Pogačar, won in 2022.
What we know for certain
The 2025 Tour de France will begin on 5 July with a flat Grand Départ around the city of Lille, in the country's north east. The opening stage will be one for the sprinters, who will enjoy their first shot at the race's first rainbow jersey since 2020, when Alexander Kristoff won in Nice.
On day two, the peloton will face a hilly 209km parcours between Lauwin-Planque and the coastal town of Boulongne-sur-Mer. Day three will also finish by the sea, tracing a route from Valenciennes to Dunkirk.
Beyond the first three stages, the organisers have also revealed that the fourth day will leave Amiens, heading south to a mystery stage finish. The race will conclude on 27 July, when it will return to its usual finale on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, having swapped the French capital for Nice this year because of the Olympics.
The official route will be unveiled on 29 October, during a ceremony inside Paris's Palais des Congrès.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
