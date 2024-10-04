Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, and all the route rumours for the 2025 Tour de France

Here's where the peloton may be heading next July

Tom Pidcock on Alpe d&#039;Huez
Tom Pidcock won solo the last time the men's Tour de France visited Alpe d'Huez in 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The iconic climbs of Alpe d'Huez and Mont Ventoux are among the places rumoured to feature in the Tour de France race route for 2025. 

Ahead of the official route announcement on 29 October, reports have emerged of the locations the Grand Tour may visit in its 112th edition. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like