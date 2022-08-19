Live stream: Dan Bigham's Hour Record attempt

Dan Bigham is attempting to break the Hour Record this afternoon, riding once again at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland at 13:25 BST

The British rider, who currently holds the national Hour Record, works for Ineos Grenadiers as a performance engineer. The squad announced the news of Bigham's second attempt in a press release last Friday morning. The record is currently held by Victor Campenaerts, who rode 55.089km in 2019.

Last year, Bigham said: "In power terms, I only need seven extra watts. I can put seven watts more in, or save seven watts with better drag, improved aerodynamics and efficiency. Or I could do three-and-a-half watts each.

He first attempted the Hour Record last October, at Grenchen, where he set a new British record of 54.723km, nearly 200m further than Bradley Wiggins' 54.526km from June 2015 in London.

The Englishman tweeted last week: "I just can’t get enough of riding full gas in a circle for an hour. This time I’m all in and targeting Victor Campenaerts' world hour record of 55.089km.

"Having the full support of Ineos Grenadiers and their awesome partners has made this possible, so a huge thanks to them for everything they’ve done to enable my attempt on such a prestigious record."

Earlier this week, Cycling Weekly's aero expert said that it was "likely" that Bigham would beat the record on Friday.

The record attempt will be broadcast on Ineos Grenadiers' YouTube and Facebook pages on Friday afternoon, starting at 13:25 BST, which means 14:25 local time in Switzerland.

@DanBiggles22 is putting the finishing touches to his preparation⏱Watch Dan take on the @UCI_cycling Hour Record timed by Tissot live on our Facebook and YouTube channels from 13.25 BST tomorrow.Go on Dan! pic.twitter.com/2v1q1gw6yxAugust 18, 2022 See more

On Friday morning, his team announced the kit that Bigham would employ in his attempt. Along with a prototype Pinarello frame, there is a host of Ineos sponsor correct gear to go with it; the support of the super-team will surely give him an advantage over his last try.

He will use a MOST Custom 3D basebar and extension, Princeton Track Special wheels, Continental GP5000TT tyres, WattShop Cratus aero crank & chainring 64T, WattShop Cratus cog 14T and a Izumi KAI chain.

As for his clothing, he will be dressed in a specially made Bioracer Katana skinsuit, with Bioracer Epic overshoes. On his head will be a KASK Mistral, and he will be using Nimbl EXPECT shoes.

Tune in to find out if Bigham can break the record - 55.089km is the magic number.