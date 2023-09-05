Gallery: Scenes from America’s ‘Most Important’ Road Race
Won by Lidl-Trek’s Mattias Skjelmose The Maryland Cycling Classic hosted a truly world-class rider field
The Maryland Cycling Classic, America’s top-ranked cycling race, returned on Sunday, September 3, with a stellar cast of riders.
With a podium of WorldTour riders, the UCI 1.Pro race attracts a truly international, world-class rider field to the United States for the first time since the last Amgen Tour of California in 2019.
The Maryland Cycling Classic made its debut in 2022 debut with much anticipation. So much so that Brendan Quirk, the CEO of USA Cycling, lauded the race as the “most important bike race that’s happened in America in the last five years."
The inaugural race was won by Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), and this Labor Day weekend fans were treated to another world-class battle with some of cycling's biggest names including Tour de France stage winner Victor Lafay (Cofidis), American polka dot jersey wearer, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Britain's Simon Yates (Team Jayco AlUla). After a hot and exciting day of racing, Danish national road racing champion Mattias Skjelmos (Lidl-Trek) soloed across the finish line in Baltimore. American climber Neilson Powless came in second and Canadian Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) finished in third.
Capturing the atmosphere at America's top-level bike race, here are some snaps from our reporter on the ground.
