How to watch Filippo Ganna's World Hour Record attempt: Live stream the event

This weekend, former world time trial champion Filippo Ganna will take a hotly anticipated stab at the UCI World Hour Record.

The current distance the Italian will have to beat is 55.548km, set by his Ineos Grenadiers colleague, Dan Bigham, at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, this August.

On Saturday, Ganna will take to the same track centre to see if his physical limits can take him further. The 26-year-old will race a custom, 3D-printed bike in his effort, which he expects to constitute "an hour of pure suffering".

Ganna will begin his Hour Record attempt at 19:00 BST (20:00 CET) on Saturday 8 October. You can find out how to watch the event wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

It is a busy weekend of racing, with Ganna's tilt at the Hour Record taking place alongside Il Lombardia, the Gravel World Championships and Paris-Tours. All of the action across those events will be shown on GCN+ worldwide.

Watch Filippo Ganna's Hour Record attempt worldwide

Ganna's Hour Record attempt will be broadcast live around the world, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab)'s online platform all showing the action.

Coverage of the event will begin at 18:45 BST (19:45 CET / 10:45 PT / 13:45 ET).

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

