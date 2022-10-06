How to watch the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships: Live stream the events in Italy

The first ever UCI Gravel World Championships will be held this weekend, with the rainbow bands on offer for the first time for racing across on the surface. Now we know who is starting the race, it is time to find out how to watch it.

It might be gravel, something new, but it should be exciting racing, and the elite races will be shown, and you can find out how to watch them wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

On Saturday, 48 elite women will compete for the first world title in the discipline, before 138 men do the same on Sunday. The women will race an 140km course with 69% gravel and 700 meters of elevation gain, while the men tackle 194km with 800 meters of climbing. That race has 36% unpaved roads, 18% hard gravel, 1% cobbles, 17% hard surface and 27% asphalt.

It is a busy weekend of racing action, with the gravel worlds happening alongside Il Lombardia, Filippo Ganna's tilt at the Hour Record, and Paris-Tours on Sunday, but no matter, because GCN+ is showing it all worldwide.

Watch the Gravel World Championships in the UK

All events at the World Championships will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab) all showing the live action.

Highlights and analysis shows of each race will also be available.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you’re not in the country for the World Championships, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Gravel World Championships in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Gravel World Championships live on Flobikes (opens in new tab), with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights.

Subscriptions are $30 a month or $150 for the year.

You can also watch on GCN+ or Discovery+, should you prefer these platforms, or have these subscriptions.