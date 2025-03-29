How to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Flemish Classic

The biggest week of Belgian cycling really kicks off with Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday 30 March, with the elite men and women once again tackling the cobbles of Flanders on a brutal day.

Starting in Ypres and finishing in the town of Wevelgem, the cobbled route is west of most of the Tour of Flanders route, but there are famous sectors and climbs like the Kemmelberg and the Baneberg.

This year's Gent-Wevelgem is the 12th for women, and the 87th for men, and is organised by Flanders Classics, the same company as the Tour of Flanders. Both are WorldTour events, with star male riders including Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). Meanwhile, Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (both SD Worx-Protime), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) will be present in the women's race.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Gent-Wevelgem wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching Gent-Wevelgem

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US & Canada: Flobikes (US$29.99/ CA$39.99/mon)

Flobikes (US$29.99/ CA$39.99/mon) Australia: SBS On Demand (free)

SBS On Demand (free) Free live stream : Sporza (Belgium)

: Sporza (Belgium) Anywhere: Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in the UK

In the UK, Gent-Wevelgem, like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the US and Canada

Flobikes is in charge of this year's E3 Saxo Classic coverage in North America. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month in Canada, while in the US there is a monthly fee of $29.99, with big savings for long-term plans.

The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Gent-Wevelgem for free?

Fans in Australia can watch Gent-Wevelgem for free, as can those in the host country of Belgium.

In Australia, Gent-Wevelgem is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.

In Belgium, you can watch Gent-Wevelgem for free thanks to VRT and its Sporza brand – you can watch on terrestrial TV, on VRT Max, or simply on the Sporza website.

Coverage is geo-restricted. To access your usual streaming services from abroad you'll need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Get 70% off NordVPN With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

See also: Cycling TV and streaming guide