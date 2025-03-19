I can’t wait for the Tour de France to come to the UK, but inspiring a generation will take more than souvenirs and a momentary flash of wheels

Simply having the men’s and women’s races on British roads isn’t enough to get people into riding and racing

The Tour de France in Yorkshire in 2014
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Uncage the colours, unfurl the flag. That’s right, it’s time to get the bunting out, hang the Union Jacks and saltires, and prepare for the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift coming to Britain for a historic visit in 2027. It’ll be the third time the men’s race has started in the UK, the first-ever time for the women, and the first-ever time that both races have shared a foreign country for their Grands Départs.

I am, genuinely, very excited about it. Who wouldn’t be? The world’s biggest bike race, on our doorstep? This year’s men’s Tour might be the most accessible to British fans in years, with so many stages in the northwest of France, but to have it in our country is a whole different thing. It’s a chance for British fans to show that they can be the most enthusiastic in the world, and to see the stars of the peloton race on streets that we too may very well have ridden on. Yorkshire in 2014 was great for this, as was the Glasgow World Championships in 2023. We might not have the grand mountain ranges of Italy, France, or Spain, but we do have lots of annoying little climbs, and a lot of enthusiasm for bike racing.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport in a newsletter. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest