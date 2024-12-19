'I don’t think it would be a surprise to anyone' - Mathieu van der Poel on Tadej Pogačar winning Paris-Roubaix

Dutchman says current road world champion has already proven he has what it takes to thrive on the cobblestones of the Hell of the North

Mathieu van der Poel rides alone at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Mathieu van der Poel thinks it is inevitable that Tadej Pogačar will one day triumph at Paris-Roubaix and add another Monument title to his rapidly growing trophy cabinet.

Van der Poel has won the last two editions of the Hell of the North but feels Pogačar would be more than capable of getting the better of both him and his fellow Classics stars on the Roubaix cobblestones.

