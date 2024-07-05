'I need to build on this' - Remco Evenepoel emerges as Tadej Pogačar's main Tour de France challenger

Not even a brief mechanical could stop the time trial world champion from winning Friday's 25km test

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

Stage seven of the Tour de France, a third of the way through it, and the Big Four is now the top-four in the race's general classification. First is UAE-Team Emirates’s Tadej Pogačar, but his closest rival, 33 seconds back, is not defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, rather Remco Evenepoel, winner of the 25km seventh stage time trial

Although he won't say it so explicitly, the Soudal Quick-Step rider might be believing that it will be him, not Vingegaard, who turns out to be Pogačar’s biggest rival in this Tour. 

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

