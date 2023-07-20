I never thought they'd do it, says disappointed Jasper Philipsen after Tour de France stage 18
Green jersey Philipsen wins the bunch sprint hard on the heels of breakaway winner Kasper Asgreen in Bourg-en-Bresse
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The sprinters were left empty-handed in Bourg-en-Bresse after the day's break, led home by Kasper Asgreen of Soudal-Quick Step, outfoxed them and won the day by the narrowest of margins.
Green jersey Jasper Philipsen, who led in the bunch sprint, was given the same time as Asgreen, so close was he behind.
Clearly disappointed at having obviously good legs gone to waste, Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wasn't in a particularly talkative mood at the finish.
Asked whether he thought the day's break would stay away he offered a curt "no".
When pushed, he conceded: "I don't know what the speed was, because I haven't checked the average, but we were riding very fast. They never had more than one minute, they must have had a very good ride."
Even in the final rush to the line – which is often enough to overhaul a tired breakaway that is in sight of the fastmen – Philipsen said he knew they were too far ahead for the catch to be made.
The initial break of three riders, Asgreen, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) went from the gun. They were joined later by Campenaerts's team-mate Pascal Eenkhorn.
Faultless collaboration between the quartet, plus a lot of hard work by big engine Campenaerts in service of fast-finisher Eenkhorn, helped the break to go all the way to the line.
Despite Philipsen's understandable disappointment, a reminder that he had almost certainly wrapped up the green jersey for Paris seemed to soothe the Belgian though, and he praised his team's riding and said he was looking forward to Sunday. Following stage 18, he leads the points competition by 150 points over Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).
Philipsen pointed out though, that there was still a big mountain stage to come.
"I felt it a lot yesterday," he said, referencing the huge mountains day to Courchevel, which saw the implosion of Tadej Pogačar's GC ambitions. "So I won't be sure until I cross the line on Saturday."
Fellow sprinter Cees Bol was philosophical in defeat, with the Astana Qazaqstan rider coming in third in the bunch sprint – or sixth overall. It was only the second bona fide bunch sprint since he took over from Mark Cavendish as Astana's main sprinter, and represented by far his best finish of the race.
"It was a bit unfortunate that the three guys stayed away, but I think we also did a good final," he said. "There were two guys that did a better sprint than me, but it gave me some good hope for sure.
"It's disappointing, but what can I do. We decided it was not up to us to pull, and I think it was a good decision, we were not one of the favourites here. It's in the hands of the other teams, and we did everything we could do, maybe even more with how the boys rode, to put me in a good position."
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
'We tried to make the impossible possible' - Clever, strong breakaway foils the sprinters at Tour de France
It was supposed to be a day for a bunch sprint in Bourg-en-Bresse, yet Kasper Asgreen won. What happened?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Kasper Asgreen’s Tour de France win puts him ‘back where he belongs’ after year of illness
Dane dedicates win to those that helped him recover from fatigue syndrome
By Vern Pitt • Published