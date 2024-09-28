'It's immense, I'm sure it'll start to sink in' - Sarah Storey claims unprecedented 39th para-cycling world title

GB's record Paralympian doesn't rule out continuing to race, praises first combined road Worlds

Sarah Storey on the podium of the Para-cycling Road World Championships
Dame Sarah Storey continued to make history at the Para-cycling Road World Championships on Saturday, claiming the 39th world title of her career in the C5 road race.

The British rider also stormed to victory in the C5 individual time trial earlier this week, meaning that this is the 10th time she has done the double at the Worlds, winning both of her events.

