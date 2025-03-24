Italian team issues plea for info after dog hit by race car at Milan-San Remo

The Solution Tech-Vini Fantini team wants to find the owner and check on the Labrador involved

Milan-San Remo 2025 breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Italian ProTeam Solution Tech-Vini Fantini has issued a plea for information after one of its team cars hit a dog during Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

The incident took place near the coastal town of Pietra Ligure, around 75km before the end of the 290km race, won by Mathieu van der Poel.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest