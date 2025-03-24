Italian team issues plea for info after dog hit by race car at Milan-San Remo
The Solution Tech-Vini Fantini team wants to find the owner and check on the Labrador involved
Italian ProTeam Solution Tech-Vini Fantini has issued a plea for information after one of its team cars hit a dog during Saturday's Milan-San Remo.
The incident took place near the coastal town of Pietra Ligure, around 75km before the end of the 290km race, won by Mathieu van der Poel.
Whether the car stopped is not entirely clear, but the statement said the team was "deeply sorry". It also said it was unable to identify the owner or check on the condition of the dog – a Labrador – "due to the progress of the race". It is now hoping to hear from anyone with information.
The car in question was following the day's main breakaway, which contained three Solution Tech-Vini Fantini riders – Tommaso Nencini, Kristian Sbaragli and Britain's Mark Stewart. The eight-rider break eked out a six-minute gap in the first 40km, but that was slowly reduced until the last rider was finally swept up with 27km to go.
The team statement, issued on social media on Sunday in rather ominous white-on-black, reads:
"Yesterday, while our athletes were racing at Milan-San Remo, a dog (Labrador) suddenly entered the road in the Pietra Ligure area. Unfortunately, our team car, following the group of attackers, was unable to avoid a collision with the poor animal.
"We are deeply sorry for what happened and would like to check on the conditions of the dog. For this reason, we are looking for its owner, who we were unable to identify at the time due to the progress of the race. We therefore ask anyone with information on a Labrador hit in the Pietra Ligure area to contact us by email. Please write to: office@toscanafactoryteam.com"
Bike racing has a rich and varied history of dogs running across the road at inopportune moments. In 2023 Remco Evenepoel was knocked off by a dog during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia after it ran into the peloton.
In the previous year's Tour de France, stage one winner Yves Lampaert was taken out in a similar fashion. The Belgian "went crazy" he said, and after the finish he took to Instagram to plead: "After already many times; please keep your dog at home!!!!!”
CW has contacted Solution Tech-Vini Fantini for an update.
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
