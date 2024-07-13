‘It’s just cycling, it’s not war’ - Tadej Pogačar has ‘perfect day’ on Tour de France stage 14 but remains grounded

The UAE Team Emirates rider is almost two minutes ahead of his big rival, Jonas Vingegaard, but five important GC stages still loom

Tadej Pogačar attacks on stage 14 of the Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

From the top of the Plat d’Adet you could see him coming. The almost perfect amphitheatre of cycling allowed you to see the little yellow dot in the distance, alone from 4km to go on the Pyrenean climb on stage 14 of the Tour de France. The roars followed him, with fans cheering his every move, whether they were watching him on the roadside or on the big screen. Nearby, a French tween clenched his fists, squealing “Pogi” as it looked like the Slovenian might not have made a decisive move.

It was a crucial move, though, and the French tween got his wish. Tadej Pogačar is the most destructive rider in the world when he attacks on a mountain like this, quickly bridging a 30 second gap, putting time into his rivals. It happens so quickly, it leaves you gasping for breath, let alone the rider himself.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸