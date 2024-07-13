‘It’s just cycling, it’s not war’ - Tadej Pogačar has ‘perfect day’ on Tour de France stage 14 but remains grounded
The UAE Team Emirates rider is almost two minutes ahead of his big rival, Jonas Vingegaard, but five important GC stages still loom
From the top of the Plat d’Adet you could see him coming. The almost perfect amphitheatre of cycling allowed you to see the little yellow dot in the distance, alone from 4km to go on the Pyrenean climb on stage 14 of the Tour de France. The roars followed him, with fans cheering his every move, whether they were watching him on the roadside or on the big screen. Nearby, a French tween clenched his fists, squealing “Pogi” as it looked like the Slovenian might not have made a decisive move.
It was a crucial move, though, and the French tween got his wish. Tadej Pogačar is the most destructive rider in the world when he attacks on a mountain like this, quickly bridging a 30 second gap, putting time into his rivals. It happens so quickly, it leaves you gasping for breath, let alone the rider himself.
In the end, the UAE Team Emirates rider put over half a minute into his big rival, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), on a day which wasn’t supposed to be this decisive. There is still a long way to go - seven stages, with five especially being dangerous - but 1:57 is not an insignificant margin to have. At this point last year, Vingegaard had just 10 seconds on Pogačar.
If we are to believe UAE Team Emirates, it wasn’t supposed to be as much as 39 seconds on stage 14.
“We can say it was the perfect day,” Mauro Gianetti, the team’s boss, said post-stage. “Maybe better than expected, because today the expectation was to gain five or 10 seconds, so to finish with more is very good for us.”
It was set up by a squad which worked tirelessly for its leader all day, with the coup de grâce being administered by Adam Yates, who attacked with just over 7km to go, in an improvised move. Pogačar then bridged across, used him as shelter for a few minutes, before attacking away. The final part came as a surprise, even to Yates.
“It was a little bit of improvisation,” he explained. “I was ready to do the pace like normal but he told me to attack and I was like ‘what?!’ I looked behind a couple of times to see where he was but then he came across and I couldn’t do too much for him because I was already a little bit cooked from the effort. But in the end it was a good day and we took some time.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“It’s so hard to speak on the climb when so many people are cheering, and you’re also on the limit,” Pogačar said, giving his side of the story. “I screamed at him, and he screamed back. Just to say a few words took almost five minutes.
“I was saying go, go, go for the stage. We see what happens when you attack if somebody reacts or not. That’s how we test the legs of everybody else. I was thinking he might have a chance for a stage win, but then I saw an opportunity to go towards him. He basically died there on the road for me so I could gain a little bit of an advantage, take a breather, and go from there to the finish. So, big thanks to Adam.”
The win was surely as important in the psychological duel between Vingegaard and Pogačar as in actual time gained. The former was able to beat the latter in a sprint last Wednesday, for the first time ever.
However, Pogačar insisted that he was not out for “revenge” over his Danish rival.
“It’s just cycling,” he said. “It’s not war or anything. It’s cycling, it’s a game we play. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But today, for me, this was a big win. Winning a Tour de France stage is above almost everything else in cycling. When you cross the finish line first, in the yellow jersey especially, winning the stage, it’s something hard to describe.”
The last two Tours de France have seen Pogačar feign top form before cracking under intense pressure from Vingegaard and Visma; this year, it's UAE who are on top. Of course, this could change, but it seems that the squad have both the tactics and the legs to win.
Asked if he is better than ever right now, Pogačar said: “If I’m honest, yeah.”
“I definitely say I’m much better than last year, more consistent,” he continued. “But you cannot only watch the power output. It’s also about how you handle all the pressure, all the emotions, everything. This adds up every year. I’m getting more and more comfortable on the bike. I’m having fun and enjoying this moment. I think for sure I cannot go much better for many more years, so I will enjoy this while it lasts.”
Enjoy the Pogačar show, while it lasts, like the fans in the Pyrenees on Saturday so clearly did. However, the Tour is far from over, something UAE are very aware of. That leaves more time for the Pogačar show, but also time for Vingegaard and Visma to come back. This is not the end, or even the beginning of the end.
“We said from the beginning that Tadej is stronger than ever, so Jonas is also very good, and there's still a long way to go, with so many mountains,” Gianetti said. “It was just one day, there's still a lot to go. Nothing is finished.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France and tightens his grip on the yellow jersey
Slovenian attacks Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb to take 39 seconds in the fight for the Maillot Jaune
By Dan Challis Published
-
Neve Bradbury wins Giro d'Italia Women stage seven as Elisa Longo Borghini hangs on to Maglia Rosa on queen stage
Lotte Kopecky cuts Longo Borghini's lead to just one second as Bradbury crushes the competition on Blockhaus
By Dan Challis Published
-
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France and tightens his grip on the yellow jersey
Slovenian attacks Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb to take 39 seconds in the fight for the Maillot Jaune
By Dan Challis Published
-
'He’s done it so many times now and he’s still doing it': Is Jasper Philipsen sprinting dangerously?
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his second win of the race's middle week
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Lotto Dstny rider fined almost £1,300 for shoulder barging competitor in Tour de France sprint
Maxim Van Gils was judged to be at a fault for a crash in the final of stage 13
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Aggressive' UAE Team Emirates battle with 'no panic' Visma-Lease a Bike on 'crazy day' at Tour de France
The team of Jonas Vingegaard were briefly outfoxed by Tadej Pogačar's squad on stage 13, but everything came back together
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jasper Philipsen outsprints Wout van Aert to win stage 13 of the Tour de France in Pau
Philipsen takes second victory of the race ahead of Van Aert and Pascal Ackermann
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tadej Pogačar’s teammate abandons Tour de France after testing positive for Covid
Spanish climber Juan Ayuso returned positive test result, but was initially cleared to continue
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
'It's terrible': The curse of Primož Roglič strikes again at the Tour de France
The Slovenian's hopes of winning yellow appear over, yet again
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Mark Cavendish 'upset and angry' after being relegated for 'deviation' on Tour de France stage 12
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider originally finished fifth, before being relegated
By Adam Becket Published