Juan Sebastián Molano wins Vuelta a España stage 12 as Kaden Groves suffers mechanical
Australian suffers mechanical in final meters of the stage to Zaragoza
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
UAE-Emirates provided their sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano with an expert lead-out for him to overturn the dominance of Kaden Groves and the Alpecin-Deceuninck team to win the sprint for stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.
Alpecin had spent the majority of the day on the front of the peloton controlling one of the Vuelta’s few nailed on sprint stages. But within a few hundred meters of the line Rui Olivera sped past the Alpecin train to deliver his team’s fastman to victory.
Groves later revealed he’d suffered a dropped chain in the finale of the stage.
At the finish Molano told the TV broadcasters: “I’m very happy. Thanks for my team, they did amazingly this victory is for my team and my family.
He added: “We did it how it was planned on the last corner we had to be close to the font on the fences and open up at this point.”
Olivera told GCN+ it was “chaos” in the finishing sprint. “With one kilometer to go we were a bit stuck but I knew we had to wait," he said.
"I knew I had the legs from the other day and I knew if I timed it well I could perform a good lead-out. I knew Molano would be on my wheel. When I saw him passing me and no one coming close, I felt like this victory was my own.”
Groves, who was approaching the line fast but ran out of road, added: “Our team did a fantastic job in the end we got bumped by UAE who came with momentum and my chain actually dropped I managed to get it back on but by then I was too far back."
With a parcours that went downhill for much of its first half and had nothing resembling a serious climb for its entire 150km there was only ever one plan for the day -a bunch sprint. Everyone in the bunch seemed well aware of that as within moments of the flag dropping a breakaway pair of Jetse Bol (Burgos-Bh) and Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural - Seguros).
Kaden Groves started the day with a commanding lead in the points classification, with double the points of his nearest rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal - Quick-Step) thanks to two sprint wins and a second place so far at the Spanish race.
Alpecin-Deceuninck team spent much of the race dictating the pace on the front, always keeping the pair out front’s gap below the three minute mark.
He put a down-payment on their work by winning the intermediate sprint at 19km to go to pick up a further 20 points.
Entering the outskirts of the finish town of Zaragoza the Soudal - Quick-Step squad took charge on the wide thee lane roads one working to keep their GC leader Remco Evenepoel out of trouble.
As sure as night follows day as the race approached the three kilometers to go mark through a sweeping curve of a slip road it was the sprinters teams that stamped their authority, his squad meeting head on the responsibility that had fallen their way.
Entering the final kilometer the squad still had three riders ahead of Groves. The result had seemed like a foregone conclusion but as UAE surged to the front Groves disappeared as he tried to get his chain back on and his Colombian rival took a well deserved win.
Groves did however, further tighten his grip on the points jersey.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Wout Van Aert takes stage five of the Tour of Britain with stunning late attack
The Jumbo-Visma rider also moves into to the GC lead, taking the jersey from team-mate Olav Kooij
By James Shrubsall Published
-
What is MyWhoosh? — What to know about the UCI's chosen virtual cycling platform
A complete guide to racing, riding and training on the UCI's chosen virtual cycling platform.
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Jesús Herrada attacks from giant break to win Vuelta a España stage 11
No change at top of general classification on a hot, fast stage in the north of Spain
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: Live stream the action
Want to watch a live stream of the 2023 Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12? Here's everything you need to know
By Cycling Weekly Last updated
-
The inside story of the Vuelta a España's cursed flight: 'It was clear things were not OK'
How a post-stage flight turned disastrously wrong for seven teams and its staff
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Lennard Kämna completes Grand Tour treble with Vuelta a España stage nine win
German joins club of over 100 riders who have won stages at each of cycling's three-week races
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Trolling, bum bags and modelling aspirations: Juanpe López is showing the Vuelta a España peloton how to have fun
The Spaniard is most definitely living his best life as he tries to force a career into the niche area of supermarket modelling
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Geoffrey Soupe shocks sprinters to win crash-marred Vuelta a España stage seven
The French veteran scores his first ever win in Europe
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Kaden Groves holds off Filippo Ganna to win stage five of the Vuelta a España
Australian takes back-to-back victories, as Remco Evenepoel gains six seconds in red jersey battle
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel beats Jonas Vingegaard to win Vuelta a España stage three
The defending champion crashed after he crossed the line and cut open his face
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published