Lotto Dstny rider fined almost £1,300 for shoulder barging competitor in Tour de France sprint

Maxim Van Gils was judged to be at a fault for a crash in the final of stage 13

Maxim van Gils
Maxim Van Gils was slapped with a 1500 CHF (£1,290/$1,676) fine for shoulder barging into a competitor in the final 500m of Tour de France stage 13.

While Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the stage, Van Gils was judged to have hit Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) with his shoulder in the build-up to the sprint in Pau on Friday, which caused Capiot to crash. The collision also took out Cees Bol (Astana-Qazaqstan) as well as Van Gils' sprinter, Arnaud De Lie, in the process.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

