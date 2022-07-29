Loud and proud, subtle and stealthy: the stunning Tour de France Femmes pro bikes have it all

We're more than halfway through the 2022 Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift yet the General Classification remains wide open. The eight-day tour features everything from cobbles and gravel to brutal mountain climbs including the iconic Grand Ballon and Planche des Belles Filles.

The grandeur and honor of the first yellow jersey in 33 years is on the line and, as such, the competition is fierce and the equipment absolutely dialled. Here's a look at a selection of the bikes featured in this year's race.

Elisa Longo-Borghini's Trek Emonda

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Here’s the bike of Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Elisa Longo-Borghini. The team’s GC hopeful, has two whips to choose from: the new Trek Emonda and Trek Madone. The Emonda pictured here is equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS with a Quarq power meter and Bontrager components, wheels and saddle. Trek-Segafredo has Pirelli has a sponsor, which supplies the team with P-Zero tires. Out of sight are Kogel ceramic bearings and Stans No Tubes sealant.

Lorena Wiebes' Scott Foil

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The first yellow jersey wearer of the Tour, Lorena Wiebes, has twice sprinted to victory on this Scott Foil with a full Shimano package: 12 speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Dura-Ace wheels and pedals as well as PRO saddles. Team DSM is sponsored by Vittoria, which provides the tires (notably tubed on the gravel stage), while Elite supplies the cages and bottles.

Movistar's Canyon Ultimate

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Queen of the mountains, Annemiek van Vleuten, flies up the mountains on a Canyon Ultimate. SRAM (and its subsidiaries) again supplies the groupset, Quarq power meter and Zipp wheels, wrapped here in Continental tires — tubular or tubeless depending on the day— along with bottles and cages from Elite and a Fizik saddle.

EF Education - TIBCO-SVB's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook ) Image 1 of 2

The special edition Tour de France Femmes bikes from EF Education-Tibco-SVB sure is a stunner. Whether you like the loud paint schemes or not, you can’t help but look at them. The women’s team shares several sponsors with its brother team but remains a separate entity. To that end, you’ll notice some subtle differences in the paint scheme.

The build: A Cannondale SuperSix Evo equipped with Dura-Ace Di2, a 4iiii power meter, Prologo saddle, FSA cockpit, Wahoo Speedplay pedals and Vision Metron wheels wrapped in Vittoria tires.

Canyon-SRAM's Canyon Aeroad

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Canyon-SRAM races on the Canyon Aeroad equipped with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and Zipp 303 wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Pro-One tubeless tires.

Staying within the SRAM family of subsidiary companies, the bike features a Quarq power meter and Look pedals. It also sports an Ergon saddle and Tacx bottle cages.

Antri Christoforou's Felt FR

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Human Powered Health is in their debut year on WorldTour and took bike brand Felt along for the ride.

The team is supplied with Felt’s AR aero road and FR road bikes equipped with a SRAM eTap AXS groupset, FSA cockpit and seatpost and Vision Metron wheels wrapped in Goodyear tires. Wahoo supplies the head unit and Speedplay pedals while the saddles are by Prologo.

Cofidis Women Team's De Rosa Merak

(Image credit: Cofidis)

French team Cofidis rides aboard the De Rosa Merak equipped with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset and SRM power meter, FSA cockpit, and Corima wheels wrapped in Michelin tires.

Julie Borgstrom's Pinarello Dogma F

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

New Continental AG Insurance-NXTG Team is riding the same bike as the Ineos Grenadiers: the Pinarello Dogma F, in a stunning light blue colorway.

The Dogma F is built up with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed groupset, FFWD wheels with S-Works Turbo Rapidair tubeless tires, Garmin Rally RS200 power pedals, and S-Works Power saddles.

St Michel Auber 93's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

A second Cannondale team in the bunch, the French Conti Team St. Michel - Auber 93's SuperSix steeds are equipped with Dura-Ace Di2 9170 groupsets with Stages power meters and BlackBearing ceramic bearings, Mavic wheels wrapped in Michelin Power Road tires, FSA components , Spécialités SIN SLR bottle cages and Look pedals.

Lizzie Holden's Ribble Endurance SL

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

One of Manx rider Lizzie Holden's steeds is this Ribble Endurance SL stocked with a Shimano Ultegra R8070 groupset, a Level 5 integrated carbon bar and stem, Mavic SLR 45 Pro wheels wrapped in Continental GP 500 tires and Speedplay pedals.