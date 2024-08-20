Primož Roglič edges sprint on Pico Villuercas to win stage 4 of Vuelta a España

Three-time Vuelta winner takes over the overall lead after beating Lennert van Eetvelt and João Almeida

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Primož Roglič won an uphill sprint at the summit of Pico Villuercas to win stage four of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday and take over the overall race lead from Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). 

The Slovenian was part of a six-man move that approached the finish line together. A move from Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) eventually split the group, before Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) launched a powerful sprint in response to Landa’s acceleration. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like